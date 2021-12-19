How the Patriots can get back on track

Run Defense

This loss to the Colts resembled 2019's playoff defeat at the hands of the Titans a little too closely. In that game, the Titans only had to complete eight passes for 72 yards while Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards on 34 carries. Jonathan Taylor had a similar type of performance, as the Colts had so much rushing success on early downs and 4th-and-shorts that nothing else really mattered.

By the time Taylor sealed the win with his 67-yard touchdown, it was the culmination of a dominant ground effort that the Patriots had no answer for. Now, Ja'Whaun Bentley's injury early in the game certainly didn't help matters, he's a key presence in the middle against the run and his toughness and anticipation were missed.

During New England's win streak they held opponents under 100 yards in five of the seven wins, but the 270 yards allowed to the Titans on the ground two games ago, and now the 226 to the Colts are concerning. The Patriots run defense was ranked dead last in DVOA last season and they took major strides to address it this offseason but against the best back in the league there didn't look like much had changed.