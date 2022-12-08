How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 8:15 PM EST
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.
TELEVISION
This week's game will be broadcast by ESPN and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Joe Buck will handle play-by-play duties with Troy Aikman as the color analyst. Lisa Salters will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Phil Dean and directed by Jimmy Platt.
Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.
MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING
ESPN
Watch Monday Night Football live on ESPN.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
NFL SUNDAY TICKET
NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV offers unlimited streaming of live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. Live outside of New England? This is your best option to stream Patriots games.
LOCAL RADIO
98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
NATIONAL RADIO
Monday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One Sports. Kevin Harlan will call the game with Kurt Warner providing analysis.
SATELLITE RADIO
SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 800 (ARI) | SiriusXM: 226 (NE), 225 (ARI)
NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (OUTSIDE U.S.)
Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.
PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS
Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Monday from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM
Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.