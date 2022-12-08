Scouting the Cardinals: a Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

The Patriots have a two-game, eight-day west coast trip to unite as a group or face an uncertain future as an organization.

Although head coach Bill Belichick has already ruled out significant in-season adjustments to his coaching staff, the reality is that New England's two-game losing streak and flirting with a playoff-less season for the second time in three years will lead to major offseason changes.

At the NFL's annual owners meetings in March, Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft expressed his frustration with the fact that the Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018. Kraft's team is now heading down a path where they won't qualify to right that wrong this season, with a 25% chance to make the playoffs through 13 weeks, per FiveThirtyEight.

The Patriots making a late playoff push might seem unlikely, and where would another Wild Card weekend exit lead this team anyhow? Still, New England is on a potentially dark path three years removed from Tom Brady's departure, where completely letting go of the rope in the season's final five weeks would be downright scary.

If the Patriots want to avoid a second-half collapse, playing out the string competitively begins with a visit to State Farm Stadium for a matchup against the Cardinals on Monday night.

Arizona (4-8) is in a similar situation where it feels like it's not performing up to its talent level or expectations coming off an 11-win season a year ago. The Cardinals returned many of the same faces, and now head coach Kliff Kingsbury's future is in doubt due to star Kyler Murray's regression after back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons for the big-ticket quarterback.

Coming off a late bye week in Week 13, the Cardinals are 30th in total DVOA as a team with the 29th-ranked offense and are 24th on defense in Football Outsiders' efficiency metric. Even with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins's return from suspension, Arizona is still 23rd in expected points added per play (-0.02) since Hopkins's return in Week 7.

On the one hand, the Cardinals are a dangerous team with the pieces on offense and a pressure-based scheme defensively to give the Patriots problems. But, on the other hand, this is a nice opportunity against a sub-.500 team that isn't playing well for New England to start feeling good about themselves again.

To be serious playoff contenders down the stretch, the Patriots need to bounce back with two wins during their week out West, or that could be all she wrote on the 2022 season.

Here is a three-step plan and key matchup as the Patriots try to get right in Arizona on Monday night:

1. Game-Planning the QB Run Game vs. One of the NFL's Best Runners in Kyler Murray

The most fearful aspect of this game for a Patriots defense that has been through the wringer the last two weeks is the mobility of quarterback Kyler Murray and Arizona's star power on offense.

Between Murray and another superstar receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, the Pats defense will go up against a prolific QB-WR tandem for the third-straight week. Although they got off to a late start due to Hopkins's six-game suspension, Murray has a 113.9 passer rating targeting the five-time Pro Bowler, and Hopkins hasn't skipped a beat averaging 95.7 receiving yards in six games.