10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

DeAndre Hopkins

Since returning from a six-game suspension, Hopkins has picked up his productive ways, recording 49 catches in just six games, already surpassing his 10-game totals from a year ago. Hopkins can be expected to receive double-digit targets from Murray, as the dynamic receiver is a game-changer who is quickly altering the season-long struggles of the Cardinals offense. The Patriots have struggled to shut down top receivers Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs in recent weeks and Hopkins is very much on that same level.

"He's got tremendous ball skills," assessed Belichick this week of Hopkins. "He catches everything, has great hands, and he's long so he's never covered. Even if he's covered, there's a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn't really look it but he's a strong kid. You see him break tackles. He's a strong kid in terms of creating separation on routes, yards after contact, you know tough yards like around the goal line or that extra yard for a first down type of thing. He's a very smart football player, very savvy. But his ball skills are at the very elite level with guys that I've seen in this league. He's up there with whoever the top guys are, the Cris Carter's of the world and guys like that. He's every bit as good as anybody I've ever coached against. "

J.J. Watt

At 33, Watt is having a resurgent year leading the team with 6.5 sacks, his highest total since 2018. His savvy and disruptive play figure is a major challenge for a Patriots offensive line that has battled injuries and inconsistency all season long. New England has had good plans in the past to avoid letting Watt destroy their gameplan but this game could put that to the ultimate test. Watt has been active for just one victory over the Patriots, coming with Houston in 2020. Overall, he's 1-6 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs.

"Obviously, he has a lot of skill – he's long, he's strong, powerful, very quick – but his experience and anticipation is outstanding," said Belichick prior to taking on the Texans in 2020. "And going up against a player who doesn't have as much as J.J. does and hasn't played against him, I think you really have to be mindful of the tricks that J.J. has up his sleeve. He doesn't do the same thing every time. He does a good job of taking advantage of opportunities or changing his techniques based on the situation. He's a tough guy to play against.

Budda Baker