Wed Oct 27 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Mac Jones 10/24: "We're going to keep making progress"

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

J.J. Taylor plows in for the 1-yard TD

Can't-Miss Play: N'Keal Harry absolutely Mosses defender

Kendrick Bourne with a spectacular catch for a 46-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

J.J. Taylor rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Oct 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM
WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 4:05 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

Rams

Los Angeles Rams

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Bob Fishman.

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

This week's game is available to stream only in local Patriots market (New England area).

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

Live game streams are also available on the Yahoo Sports app for those outside the New England area.

98.5 FM The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with Hank Bauer providing analysis.

SIRIUS-XM: 229 (NE), 386 (LAC) | SXM App: 817 (NE), 821 (LAC)

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

G﻿ame Pass International: Available outside of the U.S. catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

Patriots Pregame Show presented by Dunkin': Join us on Sunday from 1:45 PM - 3:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Patriots Pregame Show radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots.com Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

