Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Yes, New England looked near-perfect in their most recent thrashing of the New York Jets, while Los Angeles could do almost nothing right in their last outing, Week 6 at Baltimore. However, that Chargers performance was an outlier thus far this season, as was the Patriots' against the Jets. I'm going to need to see more evidence before I'm convinced that either is indicative of what these two teams really are. In the interim, I'll go with the law of averages and say the Chargers, who've been a potent offense all year, win this one at home.