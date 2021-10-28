What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 28, 2021 at 11:38 AM
Patriots.com Staff
Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On Bill Belichick...

"He's an outstanding offensive coach. I think that's something he doesn't get enough credit for. He's an outstanding offensive coach, defensive coach, and special teams coach. That's why they've played the way they've played up there for so long; because he's a complete coach. That's something I'm trying to be. If I had to say the biggest takeaway from him, for me, is that he's a complete coach."

- Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

On Mac Jones...

"I see a guy that's an outstanding decision-maker. I think his processing is at a premium for a young quarterback; you can really see that he can see the game. I know the way they play on offense, they ask a lot of that position. You can tell that he can process at a high level because of the type of plays they're running. They're running a lot of premium-type offensive plays that you would think a more experienced quarterback would have.

"He has that kind of command over their system, and I think he has really good anticipation as a thrower. I think that's a big asset of him just as a pure passer — he has great anticipation and his ball placement is outstanding. He's got real toughness for the position. You can see when he's in tight pockets that he's willing to hang tough and play the way you're supposed to play."

- Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the Patriots defense...

"It's just the discipline they have over there. I know that is Coach Belichick's standard that he has for his entire team. They funnel everything inside to their help. They are very disciplined in that. That allows them to make you have to make plays. You have to break tackles to get any type of big explosive plays. It comes down to one-on-ones. You have to win your man on man opportunities and make a play. That's what it all comes down to. Players got to make plays."

- Chargers Running Back Austin Ekeler

On facing former Charger Hunter Henry...

"That's going to be lit. Obviously, he was a big part of our team in the past. It's going to be good to see him. We are going to try to make some plays against him, so we'll see how that goes."

- Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams

