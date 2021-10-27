NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 27, 2021
The New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Ankle
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Drue Tranquill, Chest

FULL AVAILABILITY
S Nasir Adderly, Hip
WR Mike Williams, Knee

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

