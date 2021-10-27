Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

The Patriots secondary will have its hands full with Justin Herbert and the Chargers variety of weapons.

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

No team has allowed more rushing yards this season than the Chargers. That's true both in terms of yards per game (162.5) and yards per play (5.5). In fairness, the Chargers have faced Dallas, Cleveland and Baltimore, three of the top four rushing teams in the league through seven weeks. So there have been some mitigating factors in Los Angeles' struggles stopping the run. And the Chargers might be getting some help in the run-stopping department this week as defensive lineman Justin Jones is eligible to return off IR after missing the last three games with a calf injury, as is linebacker Kenneth Murray, who's been out due to a bad ankle. The Patriots aren't anywhere near as efficient running the ball as the teams the Chargers have faced, but Damien Harris is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games and appears to be hitting his stride. Mike Onwenu's switch to right tackle, allowing Ted Karras to step in at left guard, has helped solidify an offensive line that was struggling. Harris had several gaping holes to run through on Sunday against the Jets, and will look to continue that momentum on the road in Los Angeles. On paper the Chargers would be appear to be better suited to stop the run than they've shown with Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph and Christian Covington in front of an active group of linebackers that includes Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu and Drue Tranquill, who is dealing with a chest injury that kept him out of the Chargers Week 6 loss in Baltimore. If healthy, that group should improve but the Patriots ground game is picking up steam and should find success.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Chargers

It's been a much different story for the Chargers pass defense, which ranks fourth in the league by allowing just 202 yards per game. The Chargers secondary features corners Chris Harris, Michael Davis and rookie Asante Samuel as well as safeties Derwin James, Nasir Adderly and Alohi Gilman. Adderly is dealing with a hip injury but also could return this week. That group has been solid while relying on Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell and the rest of a Chargers pass rush that has piled up 13 sacks in six games. Meanwhile Patriots rookie Mac Jones is coming off the first 300-yard game of his young career and had no turnovers in a blowout win over the Jets. Jakobi Meyers continues to be his favorite target with 41 catches, easily topping the list for the team. Tight end Hunter Henry has emerged as a red zone target as of late with touchdown grabs in each of his last four games. Kendrick Bourne (22 catches) and Nelson Agholor (19) have been steady contributors as well. Jones will need to continue spreading the ball around against the stingy Los Angeles secondary, and the offensive line will need to build on the improvement shown in recent weeks in pass protection for the production to continue.

When the Chargers run - Edge: Patriots

The Chargers haven't been overly interested in running the football and the stats would back that up. Los Angeles ranks 25th in the league in rushing yards per game with 95, and 20th in yards per play at 4.1. Austin Ekeler is the bell cow with 73 of the team's 139 carries to his credit. Ekeler averages almost 5 yards per carry and has four rushing touchdowns, but quarterback Justin Herbert ranks second on the team with 21 carries for 72 yards. So, this rushing attack is all about Ekeler, a small, shifty-type of back that sometimes gives the Patriots problems, and the front will need to keep him in check. The Patriots run defense has rebounded from a slow start to the season and has performed much better as of late. New England ranks 11th in the league, allowing 105.6 yards per game. More impressively the Patriots rank fourth, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry on the season. One reason for that resurgence has been the play of rookie Christian Barmore. His snaps have been on the rise recently, and he led the defensive line in that department in the win over the Jets. Ja'Whaun Bentley's play also has been on the rise, which has been key given the recent absence of Dont'a Hightower at linebacker. Ekeler is a versatile and elusive back so the Patriots front will need to be disciplined in its approach on Sunday.

When the Chargers pass - Edge: Chargers

Herbert is one of the game's most promising young passers and he seems to be developing well in his second season. The Chargers ranks eighth in the league, averaging over 282 yards per game through the air as Herbert has some dangerous weapons to choose from. Keenan Allen remains his favorite target and leads the team with 39 catches for 419 yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams is close behind with 33 grabs for 498 yards and a team-best six receiving touchdowns, while Ekeler chips in with 27 receptions and three more touchdowns. Tight end Jared Cook has been productive in stops in Tennessee, Green Bay and New Orleans and that's been the case in LA as well, so the embattled Patriots secondary will have its hands full. Jonathan Jones is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, leaving Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams to fill the void. Bryant typically works in the slot where Jones did his work, and Allen is dangerous between the hashes. Last season Stephon Gilmore completely shut down Allen but obviously he's no longer in the picture, so Jalen Mills and J.C. Jackson will need to step up against Allen and Williams and force Herbert to find his secondary targets. Ekeler also figures to be a problem as the Chargers passing game is capable to lighting it up, and with Devin McCourty nursing an abdomen injury the safeties will need to help as well.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots