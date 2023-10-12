In unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

"I wasn't a Patriots fan before, but knowing Trent and knowing what kind of man he is, I want to see him do well, and therefore, I'm now a Patriots fan," Adina said.

"I'm so honored and blown away to be here, to feel the environment, and to know what everybody is celebrating because I want to fight for all cancer survivors and those we've lost. This is the most incredible thing that's happened to me in my 10-year journey. I'm blown away, and I want people to take screening seriously because early detection saves lives."

Together, Adina and Trent hope to amplify that message, with Trent pledging $25,000 of his own money towards causes that promote cancer screenings and early detection for women.

In this relationship with the Patriots player, Adina sees the silver lining as to why she had to battle cancer twice.

"I was reflecting on this yesterday – how everything is happening and how I met him on my five-year anniversary," Adina said.