Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 12 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 15 - 01:40 PM

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

In unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Adina Barnes battled breast cancer through her entire 40s. On the day she was finally cancer free, she met Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown.

Oct 12, 2023 at 03:45 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Trent Brown
Alexandra Francisco

Everything happens for a reason, but it's a lesson that Adina Barnes had to learn the hard way.

Diagnosed with breast cancer at age 40, she was considered young for someone with no genetic predispositions. And as soon as she thought she beat it, the disease popped back up in tests.

"I'm very goal-oriented, and when you have a cancer diagnosis, you're trying to get to the five-year mark of being cancer-free," Adina said while standing on the sideline ahead of the New England Patriots game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 8.

"My sights were set on getting to that five-year mark, and, well, I didn't hit it on my first diagnosis. I was re-diagnosed at my last appointment before my five-year mark. It wasn't meant to be. I was supposed to go through it all again for some reason."

As of recently, she's started to get some clarity on what that reason is.

After battling cancer through the entirety of her 40s, she finally hit her five-year milestone and took off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate with her loved ones, complete with matching t-shirts, which caught the attention of Trent Brown.

The New England Patriots offensive lineman, coincidentally, was also vacationing on the tropical archipelago in the early days of his football offseason. At the time, neither realized a casual conversation would turn into much more.

"We were all wearing matching shirts to celebrate, and he came over to ask about them," Adina said. "We got into talking and then he brought us over celebratory drinks. We exchanged numbers, he came to our villa to hang out with us the whole next day."

That was on Feb. 13, 2023. Over the course of the next few months, the two kept in touch over Instagram.

With the Saints matchup serving as the Patriots' Crucial Catch game, Trent extended an invitation to Adina to attend as his guest, flying her and her husband from Tennessee to Massachusetts.

"I wasn't a Patriots fan before, but knowing Trent and knowing what kind of man he is, I want to see him do well, and therefore, I'm now a Patriots fan," Adina said.

"I'm so honored and blown away to be here, to feel the environment, and to know what everybody is celebrating because I want to fight for all cancer survivors and those we've lost. This is the most incredible thing that's happened to me in my 10-year journey. I'm blown away, and I want people to take screening seriously because early detection saves lives."

Together, Adina and Trent hope to amplify that message, with Trent pledging $25,000 of his own money towards causes that promote cancer screenings and early detection for women.

In this relationship with the Patriots player, Adina sees the silver lining as to why she had to battle cancer twice.

"I was reflecting on this yesterday – how everything is happening and how I met him on my five-year anniversary," Adina said.

"He's the most kind, gentle soul – totally a gentle giant. It hit me in the hotel yesterday when I was reflecting. What does an angel look like? For me, an angel is a 6-foot-9 body that's 380 pounds. He's just a light in this dark situation who I was supposed to meet."

Related Content

news

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

The New England Patriots will host the German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium this week as they train for an international friendly against the United States this weekend. In turn, the Patriots will practice at the German Football Association's campus ahead of their game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

After battling a brain tumor, Jake Drake used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last week. His family had no idea what the day would do for them, too.
news

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

To raise awareness on World Mental Health Day, New England Patriots center David Andrews sat down for a conversation with former teammate Rob Ninkovich, presented by Optum.
news

Gillette Stadium, home of Patriots, celebrates historic 2023 concert series

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' came to an end Thursday, marking the end of a historic season.
news

Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Celebrating the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, 18 patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations for a Day of Pampering and the opportunity to attend New England's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
news

Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Former New England Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty brought their annual Casino Night back to Gillette Stadium on Monday, with a few of their old teammates showing up to support.
news

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

The best view of the home of the New England Patriots is ready for fans to enjoy. As of Oct. 1, the Lighthouse at Gillette Stadium is open to the public.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sending Fans To Germany With Sweepstakes Supporting His Foundation

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sending to fans on a four-night trip to Germany to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 12 to raise money for the JuJu Foundation.
news

Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflects on fellowship with Patriots medical staff: 'In order to dream something, you need to see it'

After a month-long fellowship with the New England Patriots as part of the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflected on his experience and how crucial he believes the program is.
news

Bill Belichick to be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at annual Huddle fundraiser

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the Bill Belichick Foundation are game planning for their annual Huddle fundraiser, which will also feature Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla this year.
news

How Matthew Slater and Patriots teammates volunteered in community this week

The Patriots celebrated their first win of the season by getting out into the New England community this week.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

In unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jabrill Peppers 10/12: "We are going to make the necessary corrections"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Raiders offensive weapons Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jonathan Jones 10/12: "Going to be an exciting matchup"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 10/12: "Love the opportunity to go out there and compete"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Adrian Phillips

Adrian Phillips sits down with Tamara Brown to talk about his joy being a parent. Adrian also talks about what it's like having JC Jackson back in Foxborough.

Q&A with Rhamondre Stevenson and his Mom

Sit down for a Q&A with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and his mom, Juran to learn more about his life on and off the field as the Patriots look ahead to the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday for a Week 6 matchup.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising