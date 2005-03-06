In with the Cards: Hambrick re-signs

TEMPE, Ariz. (March 7, 2005) -- The Arizona Cardinals re-signed running back Troy Hambrick for two years.
Hambrick, who has spent most of his career in the shadow of Emmitt Smith, signed a one-year contract with Oakland before last season. The Raiders traded him and defensive end Peppi Zellner to the Cardinals for a conditional 2005 draft pick on Aug. 31.
Hambrick, seeing limited action behind Smith, ran for 283 yards and one touchdown in 63 carries before he sprained his foot against Carolina on Nov. 21. Three days later, he was placed on injured reserve.
The Dallas Cowboys acquired Hambrick as an undrafted rookie in 2000, and he was Smith's backup for three years. But he beat out Smith in 2003 and gained 972 yards on 275 attempts, rushing for five TDs, as a 16-game starter for Dallas.