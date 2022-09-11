Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Sun Sep 11 | 10:40 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

All three players were questionable heading into Sunday's game.

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2022_InactiveAnalysis (1)

The Patriots announced the following seven inactive players ahead of Sunday's season-opener against the Miami Dolphins.

New England's seven inactives for today's game are LB Anfernee Jennings, DL Sam Roberts, OL Chasen Hines, QB Bailey Zappe, RB Pierre Strong, CB Shaun Wade (ankle), and S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin). The final two players listed with injury designations were questionable heading into Sunday's game, so their inactive status is not a major surprise.

Montgomery, who was carted to the locker room after sustaining an injury in the preseason finale vs. the Raiders, projects as New England's top receiving back and it is surprising to see him dressing for Week 1. When Montgomery left the game in Las Vegas, it looked like he suffered a serious injury. But that's not the case, which is a huge boost to the Pats offense as Montgomery's burst into his routes and versatility stood out all summer long.

Along the offensive line, starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn is officially active and will play against the Dolphins, as expected. Wynn was questionable for today's game due to a back injury but told reporters he would play in the season-opener on Friday.

The Patriots starting offensive line projects as follows: LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Mike Onwenu, and RT Isaiah Wynn. With rookie guard Chasen Hines inactive, the top backup on the interior is veteran James Ferentz, while Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste provide depth at offensive tackle for the Pats.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (questionable, knee) is also active for Sunday's game after being limited throughout the week at practice.

Among the healthy inactives, third-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings is the biggest surprise. Jennings was emerging in training camp as a potential role player in his third season. The 2020 third-round pick was rotating in the starting defense in an edge-setting role and received praise from the coaching staff for his breakout camp, but it wasn't enough to earn a spot on the game-day roster.

The Patriots will be thin with only three true outside linebackers available against the Dolphins in Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, pass-rusher Josh Uche, and undrafted rookie DaMarcus Mitchell with Jennings as the odd man out this week.

Although Uche projects as a potential impact pass-rusher, going light numbers-wise at outside linebacker could signal that the Patriots plan to use more even fronts (4-3) against the outside zone-heavy Dolphins on Sunday. Instead of two stand-up edge rushers, a four-down even front base defense would only call for one player in that role, likely Judon.

New England will only dress two quarterbacks, with rookie Bailey Zappe sitting out Sunday's game. Veteran Brian Hoyer will back up starting quarterback Mac Jones and likely serve as a top aid to Jones on the sideline.

The Patriots will kick off the 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, LB Harvey Langi From Practice Squad For Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

Humphrey and Langi could play major roles on special teams against the Dolphins.

news

Behind Enemy Lines: A Week 1 look at the Dolphins

Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown and NFL Network Reporter Cameron Wolfe preview the Patriots and Dolphins season opener.

news

Analysis: Patriots List Five Players As Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn (back) and WR Ty Montgomery (knee) among five players questionable for Sunday's opener.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Here's what the Patriots Unfiltered crew will be watching for as the Patriots open the 2022 season on the road in Miami.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

For the third straight season, the New England Patriots (+3.5) will open their season against AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins.

news

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has gotten the better of the Patriots with run-pass options in recent matchups.

news

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

With the All-Pro receiver now suiting up for the Miami Dolphins, strategizing against Hill presents a new challenge.

news

Will the Patriots Stick With Evolving Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins?

The Pats emphasized more zone runs during the preseason, but will that trend continue?

news

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

The regular-season opener brings an interesting level of uncertainty each season.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced six captains for the 2022 season.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

With the season less than a week away, it's time for some Patriots predictions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, LB Harvey Langi From Practice Squad For Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Patriots at Miami Week 1

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots progress leading into the first game of the 2022 season.

Patriots All Access: 2022 Season Premiere

On the season premiere of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Bill Belichick previews the unique speed of the Miami Dolphins on the Belestrator. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with running back Damien Harris, and we go behind the scenes of Training Camp to see what the experience is like for the fans, players, and media.

Set the alarms: Patriots kickoff 2022 NFL season vs. Dolphins | Week 1 hype video

The 2022 Patriots season is here. Get hyped for gameday as New England prepares for Week 1 in Miami.

Press Pass: Patriots on Facing the Dolphins

Patriots players Raekwon McMillan, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and more address the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Raekwon McMillan 9/9: "Everyone has the same level of expectation"

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Hunter Henry 9/9: "We're going to have a plan and communicate well"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising