Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Pregame Show Sun Jan 07 | 10:40 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Inactive Analysis: Jabrill Peppers Returns, Teammates Show Appreciation for Matthew Slater in Patriots Season Finale

The Patriots defense gets a boost with Peppers's return to the lineup, while teammates honor captain Matthew Slater with pre-game hoodies. 

Jan 07, 2024 at 11:36 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

WK18-2023-Inactives (2)PDC

Foxborough, MA – Once more into the fray at a wintry Gillette Stadium where the Patriots will play their season finale against the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

With the anticipation that this could be the last game for some Patriots legends, New England's game-day inactives are T Trent Brown (illness), DE Sam Roberts, RB JaMycal Hasty, S Joshuah Bledsoe, WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle), TE La'Michael Pettway, and QB Mac Jones (emergency third QB).

Although he hasn't made an official announcement, Patriots captain Matthew Slater is officially active for what could be his final NFL game. The ten-time Pro Bowler was listed as questionable on the final injury report due to a hamstring injury, but there wasn't much doubt that Slater would suit up in Week 18.

With his teammates wearing hoodies with the words "The Patriot" on the front and "Captain" with the No. 18 on the back, the feeling is this will be Slater's last NFL game as he heads into retirement. If the opportunity presents itself, head coach Bill Belichick could have one last salute to Slater.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Patriots defense will get a boost with safety Jabrill Peppers's return to the lineup. Peppers hasn't played since injuring his hamstring on Kansas City's final offensive play in a Week 15 loss. The hybrid safety ranks fifth among safeties in Pro Football Focus grade this season (87.0), is tied for fourth among defensive backs with 17 run stops, has two interceptions, and a forced fumble in his career-best seventh season.

The Patriots 4-12 record doesn't do Peppers or the Patriots defense's season justice. New England's defense ranks ninth in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), while Peppers has been a tone-setter for a team needing new leadership. The 28-year-old former Michigan star is under contract for the 2024 season, so Peppers will likely be sticking around.

With the Jets forced to start quarterback Trevor Siemian, the Patriots defense has its full contigent of personnel on the active roster. DL Christian Barmore (knee), DB Myles Bryant (illness), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), S Jalen Mills (ankle), LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth), and CB Shaun Wade (hip) are all active for Sunday's finale.

On offense, quarterback Nathan Rourke gets the nod as Bailey Zappe's top backup, with Jones designated as the emergency quarterback. On the surface, this could be as simple as the Pats planning on giving Rourke an opportunity to play in the finale. But it'll certainly garner attention that Jones, who started the first 11 games, has been technically demoted to third-string. The most likely outcome in the offseason is that Jones will not be on the roster next season, but we'll see.

As for Zappe's available pass-catchers, the Patriots placed veteran tight end Hunter Henry (knee) on injured reserve on Saturday and will have three active tight ends on Sunday: Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, and Matt Sokol. Despite being signed to the 53-man roster, TE La'Michael Pettway is a healthy inactive. At wide receiver, New England's active receivers are DeVante Parker, DeMario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte. Second-year WR Tyquan Thornton is inactive due to an ankle injury.

The Patriots offensive line will be as expected with starting left tackle Trent Brown (illness) already ruled out on Friday. New England elevated OT Andrew Stueber from the practice squad as depth. But the anticipated starters are LT Vederian Lowe, LG Atonio Mafi, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu.

The interesting spot along the O-Line is left guard, where Mafi has struggled with nine quarterback pressures allowed in the last two weeks. Will the Patriots give fourth-round rookie Jake Andrews more run at left guard? Andrews, albeit in a limited sample size, looked serviceable in 13 snaps against the Bills last week. We could see more Andrews on Sunday.

Lastly, the two bigger-picture storylines as the season wraps up are the future of head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots 2024 draft selection. Coach Belichick will reportedly meet with ownership on Monday, as he does following each season, to discuss the future and current state of the team. Although there's speculation, nobody knows what the future holds for Belichick, and there's no reported timetable for a decision.

As for their first-round draft pick, the Patriots could finish as high as second overall or as low as seventh overall, depending on results around the league. The Patriots pick will likely fall in the 3-5 range. But we won't know for sure until the conclusion of the Sunday slate, with the Bills and Dolphins playing for the AFC East title in Miami on Sunday night – we'll keep you updated.

A disappointing 2023 season will come to an end when the Patriots host the Jets at a snowy Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will be down Henry (knee) for the second consecutive game while Brown is a healthy inactive this week. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Matthew Slater Inactive, Trent Brown Returns to the Lineup for Sunday Night Football in Denver

The Patriots will play their first game without their special teams ace since the 2017 season on Sunday night in Denver. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Officially Inactive as Wide Receiver Shuffling Continues vs. Chiefs 

A week after having a season-high 90 receiving yards, Smith-Schuster is inactive due to an ankle injury for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. 
news

Inactive Analysis: WR DeVante Parker Inactive, Patriots Dress Three Quarterbacks for Second Straight Game on Thursday Night 

The Patriots will be down three regulars at wide receivers with Parker (knee) a late scratch for New England on Thursday night vs. the Steelers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

Although signs point to Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots have all three quarterbacks active for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

The Patriots game-day roster is set for Sunday's matchup with the Colts in Frankfurt, and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a go on Sunday. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

The Patriots will be shorthanded along the offensive line this week, while the rookie still can't crack the lineup despite injuries at wide receiver. 
news

Inactive Analysis: JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns, Tyquan Thornton Inactive as Patriots Ready for Showdown With Dolphins

Something had to give with seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Smith-Schuster returns after a two-game absence, with Thornton being the odd man out.
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots defense could get a boost on the edge with rookie Keion White (concussion) and pass-rusher Josh Uche (ankle/toe) potentially returning to the lineup on Sunday. Plus, a look at the wide receiver and offensive line outlook. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will get a boost with a healthier interior offensive line and wide receiver group, while Jones will make his season debut on Sunday. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Jabrill Peppers Returns, Teammates Show Appreciation for Matthew Slater in Patriots Season Finale

Week 18 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player Poll: Who will win the CFB Playoff?

We polled the Patriots players this week on who will win the College Football Playoff between the Michigan and Washington.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

On the season finale of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we look to the future to identify which players New England should prioritize for 2024.  Plus, follow Jeremiah Pharms' AMAZING journey to the NFL, and we spotlight the ferocious Jets pass rush on The Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview and Bills Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills and preview the final game of the season against the New York Jets.

Patriots Fan of the Year Robert Fowler Surprised with a Visit from Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater

Watch as 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year Tim Fowler is surprised with the honor with a visit from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater.

Matthew Slater 1/5: "It's been business as usual" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 5, 2024.

How Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Made the Transition from the USFL to the NFL | The Journey

Follow along on Patriots defensive lineman, Jeremiah Pharms' football career that took him from Sacramento City College to the United States Football League and to the National Football League. Pharms shares how his family has impacted his football career as he reveals his motivating factors prior to joining the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising