Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

Although there is a drop-off from a center of Andrews's caliber to any backup, the Iowa product has steadily improved his ability to anchor and take on the bigger bodies in the interior. However, with Jets interior rusher Quinnen Williams having a career year, the Pats will need to find ways to bolster the inside rushing lanes with a backup at center this week.

The Patriots also elevated undrafted rookie center Kody Russey from the practice squad as depth, who is active for the first time in his NFL career. And they'll get additional reinforcements at offensive tackle with Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste ready to go.

The expectation is that the Patriots will have a similar rotation along the defensive line without Barmore. Run-stuffers Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Carl Davis will play on first down and short-yardage situations, while Deatrich Wise also plays a significant role.

At safety, the Pats will rely on their strong depth at the position as Jabrill Peppers and second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe fill in for Dugger. Peppers can play similar roles in New England's three-safety package at all three levels of the defense, while Bledsoe could have a third-down man coverage role as he did when Dugger sat out the loss to the Ravens in Week 3.

As for the Jets, the team already ruled out wide receiver Corey Davis for this one. New York also placed standout rookie running back Breece Hall and top offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve earlier this week. They will not play.