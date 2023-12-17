Official website of the New England Patriots

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Jahlani Tavai 12/17: "We're not giving up on anything"

Kadarius Toney's dropped pass leads to Patriots' INT

Kevin Harris rushes rumbles for an 18-yard touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryland converts 25-yard FG to give Pats a 10-7 lead

Marte Mapu steals INT of Mahomes away from Bell to set Pats up in red zone

Parker comes back to the football for a 19-yard gain

Pats' fourth-down gamble ends with 16-yard TD from Zappe to Henry

Christian Barmore takes down Mahomes to put Chiefs behind the chains

Bailey Zappe rifles 20-yard pass to DeVante Parker

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Officially Inactive as Wide Receiver Shuffling Continues vs. Chiefs 

A week after having a season-high 90 receiving yards, Smith-Schuster is inactive due to an ankle injury for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. 

Evan Lazar

The Patriots continue to have offensive playmakers cycle in and out of the lineup as they get set to host the defending champion Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 

Despite expressing optimism earlier this week, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is officially inactive for New England. Smith-Schuster is coming off his best game as a Patriot with a season-high 90 receiving yards in last Thursday night's win over the Steelers. However, the veteran wideout won't face his former Chiefs squad due to a nagging ankle injury. Starting left tackle Trent Brown is also inactive, testing the Pats offensive depth.

The Patriots game-day inactives are RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand/illness), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), CB Shaun Wade, DE Sam Roberts, and WR Kayshon Boutte. Boutte was removed from the final injury report but remains inactive after being a limited participant in practice this week due to a shoulder injury. The Chiefs inactives are CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, DE B.J. Thompson, OT Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Malik Herring. 

The good news for the Patriots offense is rookie Demario Douglas and veteran DeVante Parker are returning to the lineup on Sunday. Douglas, the team's leading receiver, missed the last two games due to a concussion suffered in the loss to the Giants. As for Parker, the veteran wideout sat out the win over the Steelers last week due to a knee injury but will play following a one-game absence. After appearing on the injury report mid-week, Tyquan Thornton will play through a hamstring injury. 

With Douglas and Parker returning, Parker will likely assume his starting role as the Patriots top "X" receiver, where second-year QB Bailey Zappe is willing to push the ball downfield. However, Zappe hasn't been efficient on those deeper throws along the sideline, completing only 3-of-10 deep passes outside the numbers this season. New England needs Parker to be a more viable contested catch threat to keep pace with the Chiefs. 

As for the other receiver positions, Douglas will likely step back into a role as the Patriots primary Z/slot receiver, where offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will move him around the formation to hunt matchups. Douglas ranks fourth among wide receivers with 7.4 yards after the catch per reception, so one would expect the Patriots to feed the explosive rookie on Sunday. Thornton will likely be the Pats third receiver on Sunday. 

The Patriots are expected to start Zappe at quarterback for the third consecutive game, but he'll do so without his top receiver from last week's win and his starting left tackle. New England's offensive line without left tackle Trent Brown is projected to be LT Conor McDermott, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu. McDermott has been rotating in at left tackle in recent games as an ankle injury has limited Brown. Last week, McDermott played 40% of the offensive snaps while allowing three quarterback hurries. 

The Patriots offensive line had one of its better performances against the Steelers. This week, the Pats will need to deal with a Chiefs pass rush that includes All-Pro DT Chris Jones, EDGE George Karlaftis, who leads KC with 57 quarterback pressures, and Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulou's blitz-heavy scheme (fourth-highest blitz rate, 38.8%). Although the numbers suggest the Chiefs have a modest pass rush, they have two one-on-one winners, while Spags is fantastic at scheming unblocked rushers to the quarterback. 

New England will need to be prepared with good blitz awareness by Zappe, quick adjustments for the receivers, and an offensive line on the same page to solve Kansas City's pressure schemes. In his three starts this season, Zappe's numbers against the blitz are better than his stats when not blitzed. The Pats second-year QB has gone 12-of-18 for 6.9 yards per pass attempt in 25 drop-backs against the blitz compared to 10-of-21 for 3.3 yards per attempt when defenses don't blitz. By the numbers, it might be better for Zappe if the Chiefs blitz a lot. 

At running back, the Patriots will feature Ezekiel Elliott for the second straight week. Elliott played 52 of a possible 57 snaps in last week's win, accumulating a season-high 140 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Without Stevenson, the Pats elevated second-year RB Kevin Harris from the practice squad, and veteran RB JaMycal Hasty is active for the first time since joining the team in mid-November. Hasty could play a similar role to Ty Montgomery, who was waived by the team earlier this week. 

Defensively, Patriots DL Christian Barmore (shoulder/illness) is officially active after missing the final practice of the week. Pats linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) is also good to go after being limited on Friday. New England will have its full contingent of defenders on the active roster to battle with Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. 

The blueprint against the Chiefs offense is to play early-down man coverage against their run-pass option schemes with split-safety coverages on shot-play downs and third downs. The Pats have favored man coverage in past matchups with Kansas City due to Mahomes's off-script magic and TE Travis Kelce's elite route-running against zone coverages. Still, expect plenty of cover-two zones, maybe even drop-eight coverage, while mixing in two-man coverages to keep the top on the defense with man coverage underneath the deep safeties. 

Kansas City's offense is having a down year by their standards, ranking 11th in scoring at 22.5 points per game, which is nearly a full touchdown less than last season. The Patriots defense has been competing all season, making this an interesting litmus test for the defense. 

The Patriots host the Chiefs with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Inactive Analysis: WR DeVante Parker Inactive, Patriots Dress Three Quarterbacks for Second Straight Game on Thursday Night 

The Patriots will be down three regulars at wide receivers with Parker (knee) a late scratch for New England on Thursday night vs. the Steelers.
Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

Although signs point to Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots have all three quarterbacks active for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

The Patriots game-day roster is set for Sunday's matchup with the Colts in Frankfurt, and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a go on Sunday. 
Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

The Patriots will be shorthanded along the offensive line this week, while the rookie still can't crack the lineup despite injuries at wide receiver. 
Inactive Analysis: JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns, Tyquan Thornton Inactive as Patriots Ready for Showdown With Dolphins

Something had to give with seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Smith-Schuster returns after a two-game absence, with Thornton being the odd man out.
Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots defense could get a boost on the edge with rookie Keion White (concussion) and pass-rusher Josh Uche (ankle/toe) potentially returning to the lineup on Sunday. Plus, a look at the wide receiver and offensive line outlook. 
Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will get a boost with a healthier interior offensive line and wide receiver group, while Jones will make his season debut on Sunday. 
Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three, List 16 Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Although the Patriots ruled out three players for Sunday's game against the Bills, TE Hunter Henry (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and has a chance to play. 
Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

The Patriots undrafted rookie quarterback will be Jones's primary backup with Will Grier and Bailey Zappe (emergency QB) officially inactive.
Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

After losing rookie Christian Gonzalez to injury last week, the Patriots secondary will get a much-needed boost with the return of Jackson and Jones at cornerback. 
Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 12/17: "We have a lot of goals we want to accomplish collectively as a defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

Patriots running back Kevin Harris addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
