Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 26 - 05:52 PM | Mon Nov 27 - 07:30 AM

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Nov 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

WK12-2023-Inactives (1)PDC

East Rutherford, NJ -- The Patriots are readying for another matchup in the Meadowlands, this time against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New England has declared the following players inactive for their Week 12 tilt with the Giants: CB Alex Austin, RB Jamycal Hasty, OT Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Reagor, and DE Sam Roberts. The Giants inactives are RB Jashaun Corbin, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Carlos Basham, OT Evan Neal, and NT Dexter Lawrence. 

Starting with the quarterbacks, reports came in late Saturday via the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan indicating that Mac Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday. After being benched in the final minutes of a loss to the Colts before the bye week, Jones held off backup QB Bailey Zappe in practice to at least reportedly start Sunday's game under center.

Although he's been benched on three separate occasions this season, including late in a one-score game vs. the Colts, the bottom line is that Jones has outperformed Zappe at every turn. The former first-round pick was decisively the better quarterback in training camp, and despite leaving the door open for the second-year backup to take his job, Zappe has yet to seize the opportunity. 

After releasing third-string QB Will Grier on Saturday, Jones and Zappe are the only quarterbacks active for the Patriots this week. The Pats don't have an emergency third quarterback. With undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham as the only other in-house option, Cunningham wasn't elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game in New Jersey.

As for how the offense will look around Jones, starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle) is officially active after missing the last two games with multiple leg injuries. This comes as a mild surprise after Brown revealed the severity of a high and low ankle sprain along with an MCL injury to his knee. Brown's last start was his worst of the season in Miami, with the veteran tackle saying he was doing more harm than good for his team against the Dolphins (four QB pressures). 

The Patriots have a contingency plan for Brown by signing backup OT Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster on Saturday. McDermott, who has started the last two games at left tackle, took Grier's spot on the active roster. McDermott has not allowed a sack in pass protection in two recent starts. But he has allowed several hurries, contributing to a shaky day for the offensive line against the Colts in Frankfurt. New England's starting offensive line projects as follows: LT Conor McDermott/Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu. 

Along with the quarterback, this group will need to sort through a Giants defense with the second-highest blitz rate in the NFL under veteran DC Wink Martindale. Jones's grasp of setting protections to block blitz pressure likely contributed to head coach Bill Belichick's decision to stick with the third-year quarterback for another week, per reports.

Lastly, on offense, wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) will return from the lineup for the first time since Week 9. Parker took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit in the loss to the Dolphins. The hit mistakenly didn't draw a penalty flag, but the league fined Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott for the collision. The Pats active receivers are JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Tyquan Thornton.

Moving over to the other side of the ball, the Patriots defense will be at full strength against a Giants offense that scored 24 points in undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito's first-ever win in the NFL. After missing the game against Indy, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) is active. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee) and DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder) are also active after carrying questionable designations into the game, while CB J.C. Jackson also returns after missing the game in Germany due to personal reasons.

For the Giants, depending on your rooting interests as a Patriots fan, it's either good or bad news that the Pats' offensive line won't need to deal with star DT Dexter Lawrence on Sunday. Lawrence, who leads all interior DLs in Pro Football Focus grade this season, is inactive due to a hamstring injury.

This game between the Patriots (2-8) and Giants (3-8) could have conflicting rooting interests. With the Pats playing out a disappointing season, Sunday's game is pivotal in deciding draft positioning for the 2024 NFL Draft. Still, those coaching and playing for the Patriots are trying to win a game on Sunday. A quarterback competition might ignite a fire under Jones, which may have been Coach Belichick's goal with his gamesmanship this week.

The Patriots and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

The Patriots game-day roster is set for Sunday's matchup with the Colts in Frankfurt, and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a go on Sunday. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

The Patriots will be shorthanded along the offensive line this week, while the rookie still can't crack the lineup despite injuries at wide receiver. 
news

Inactive Analysis: JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns, Tyquan Thornton Inactive as Patriots Ready for Showdown With Dolphins

Something had to give with seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Smith-Schuster returns after a two-game absence, with Thornton being the odd man out.
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots defense could get a boost on the edge with rookie Keion White (concussion) and pass-rusher Josh Uche (ankle/toe) potentially returning to the lineup on Sunday. Plus, a look at the wide receiver and offensive line outlook. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will get a boost with a healthier interior offensive line and wide receiver group, while Jones will make his season debut on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three, List 16 Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Although the Patriots ruled out three players for Sunday's game against the Bills, TE Hunter Henry (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and has a chance to play. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

The Patriots undrafted rookie quarterback will be Jones's primary backup with Will Grier and Bailey Zappe (emergency QB) officially inactive.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

After losing rookie Christian Gonzalez to injury last week, the Patriots secondary will get a much-needed boost with the return of Jackson and Jones at cornerback. 
news

Inactives Analysis: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore Officially Active for Patriots vs. Cowboys on Sunday

The Patriots will have their full contingent of big bodies on the defensive line to slow down the Cowboys rushing attack on Sunday. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

Besides the two Saturday downgrades, there weren't any surprise inactives for the Patriots ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Jets. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Guards Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu to Make Season Debuts vs. Dolphins 

The Patriots will get their starting guard tandem back for Sunday Night Football vs. the Dolphins.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

New York Giants Postgame Quotes 11/26

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/26: "We've got to continue to take the ball away"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/26: "Wasn't good enough"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 11/26: "It's a missed opportunity"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Watch the New England Patriots vs. the New York Giants highlights from Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising