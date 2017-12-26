Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Bills

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 37-16 win over the Bills in this week's infographic.

Dec 26, 2017 at 03:01 AM
New England Patriots

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 37-16 win over the Bills in this week's infographic.

geico16_fb.jpg

**View Full Infographic**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the New Orleans Saints, and preview their week five matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, Dan Roche takes the pulse of the team as they face a rarely seen in these parts wave of adversity. We introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates in our Tales from the Tailgate series, Rob Gronkowski is back in town making wishes come true, and which Pats-Raiders game is the most memorable? All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Deatrich Wise

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise to discuss how he motivates the team and what it will take to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the next episode of "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates, who has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins..

Bill Belichick 10/13: "We know them and they know us"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.

J.C. Jackson 10/13: "I'm ready to play this week"

Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.
Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
