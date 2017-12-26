Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Bills

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 37-16 win over the Bills in this week's infographic.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves
In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet'
Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States
After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?
Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots
Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away
The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots
Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener
The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame
Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad
The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program
The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project
Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview
On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, Dan Roche takes the pulse of the team as they face a rarely seen in these parts wave of adversity. We introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates in our Tales from the Tailgate series, Rob Gronkowski is back in town making wishes come true, and which Pats-Raiders game is the most memorable? All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.