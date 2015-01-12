Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Ravens
Check out a cool infographic highlighting the top players and stats from the Patriots 35-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the AFC Championship game.
Jan 12, 2015 at 12:09 AM
Latest News
Presented by
Trending Video
Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche
Take a trip to Mansfield, Massachusetts with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he heads to Cibo Matto for a Philly cheesesteak. Uche talks about growing up watching the food network at his grandmother's house with Rachael Ray being one of his favorite chefs. As an aspiring food critic, Uche rates each dish as he highlights what makes a good meal.
In Case You Missed It
Presented by
2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House
Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.