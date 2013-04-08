Official website of the New England Patriots

Inside the Numbers: 2013 Draft

Go inside the numbers as we take at the New England Patriots draft history.

Apr 08, 2013 at 04:47 AM
New England Patriots

2**
The number of offensive players drafted by the Patriots in the first round on the current roster (2005, Logan Mankins; 2011, Nate Solder).

2
2013 marks the third time that the team has owned the 59th pick in the draft (1990, No. 59 QB Tom Hodson from LSU, 1997, No. 59 DL Brandon Mitchell from Texas A&M).

3
The number of times the Patriots drafted at least two players in the first and second round of the same draft (1998, 1982 and 1977).

3
The number of times New England has selected three or more players from one school in a single draft since 1967 (1973: Texas A&M – Brad Dusek, David Callaway and Homer May; 1974: Boston COllege – Steve Corbett, Phil Bennet and Gary Hudson and 2010: Florida – Jermaine Cunningham, Brandon Spikes and Aaron Hernandez).

3
The number of compensatory picks currently on the Patriots roster (2000: 6th round No. 199 – Tom Brady; 2009: 6th round No. 207 – Myron Pryor; 2010: 7th round No. 247 – Brandon Deaderick).

4
The number of times in the Bill Belichick era that New England has made a pick in the top 20 (2011: No. 17 Nate Solder; 2008: No. 10 Jerod Mayo; 2003: No. 13 Ty Warren: 2001: No. 6 Richard Seymour).

5
The number of defensive players drafted by the Patriots in the first round on the current roster (2004: Vince Wilfork; 2008: Jerod Mayo; 2010: Devin McCourty; 2012: Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower).

**

6**
The number of players New England has drafted from the University of Florida since 2004 – more than any other school during that time period (2004: S Gus Scott; 2006: WR Chad Jackson and LB Jeremy Mincey; 2010: DE Jermaine Cunningham, LB Brandon Spikes and TE Aaron Hernandez).

11
The number of times the Patriots have made at least two selections in the first round of the draft: (1973: John Hannah, Sam Cunningham and Daryl Stingley; 1976: Mike Haynes, Pete Brock and Tim Fox; 1977: Raymond Clayborn and Stanley Morgan; 1980: Roland James and Vagas Ferguson; 1982: Ken Sims and Lester Williams; 1990: Chris Singleton and Ray Agnew; 1991: Pat Harlow and Leonard Russel; 1998: Robert Edwards and Tebucky Jones; 1999: Damien Woody and Andy Katzenmoyer, 2004: Vince Wilfork and Benjamin Watson and 2012: Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower).

15

500x305-draft2013-inside-numbers.jpg

340-belichick-draft-phone.jpg

The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded down in draft day exchanges (See next page for trade breakdowns).

17
The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded up in draft day exchanges (See next page for trade breakdowns).

18
The number of times since 2000 that New England has made draft day trades involving players and/or future draft considerations (See next page for trade breakdowns).

23
The number of compensatory picks the NFL has awarded New England since 2000.

23
The number of Boston College players the Patriots have taken in their draft history, more than any other school.

25
The number of draft day trades New England has made combined in the past five drafts (2008-2012), including seven in 2009 and 2010, three in 2008 and four in 2011 and 2012.

26
The number of compensatory picks the NFL has awarded New England since 1994, tied for seventh most in the NFL with Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

42
The number of quarterbacks the Patriots have drafted in 53 drafts.

50
The number of draftday trades by Bill Belichick in his 12 drafts with the Patriots.

