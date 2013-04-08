Inside the Numbers: 2013 Draft

The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded down in draft day exchanges (See next page for trade breakdowns).

17

The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded up in draft day exchanges (See next page for trade breakdowns).

18

The number of times since 2000 that New England has made draft day trades involving players and/or future draft considerations (See next page for trade breakdowns).

23

The number of compensatory picks the NFL has awarded New England since 2000.

23

The number of Boston College players the Patriots have taken in their draft history, more than any other school.

25

The number of draft day trades New England has made combined in the past five drafts (2008-2012), including seven in 2009 and 2010, three in 2008 and four in 2011 and 2012.

26

The number of compensatory picks the NFL has awarded New England since 1994, tied for seventh most in the NFL with Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

42

The number of quarterbacks the Patriots have drafted in 53 drafts.

50

The number of draftday trades by Bill Belichick in his 12 drafts with the Patriots.