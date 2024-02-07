International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

Callender took everything she learned in those internships back to Princeton with her.

She took on more scouting tasks, sat in position meetings, went to more recruiting events, and continued to learn the ropes.

In 2022, she returned to the Buccaneers after being selected as the team's Nuun-Wooten Scouting Fellow, a program implemented by the NFL in 2015 to expose interested and qualified candidates to a career in pro scouting.

The fellowship is highly competitive, and only open to applicants who have played in the NFL, played college football, or are currently working in college football recruiting or personnel.

With all this experience, it didn't matter that she was a woman, nor that she didn't play herself. Callender's resume spoke for herself, and the people around her picked up on this work ethic.

"Along the way, I've always had people I worked with who really vouched for me and didn't treat me differently because I was a woman," Callender said.

"If you work hard and understand there's no job too small, doors open up. I do think I felt like I had to be prepared more, but that's only because I didn't play a sport. I wasn't an athlete. I didn't really grow up in a football family. There were a lot of things going against me, so I didn't mind putting in the extra work or doing the extra job to get to the point I needed to be at."

Right now, that place is in New England, getting ready for her first free agency and draft, where the Patriots are poised with cap space and this year's third-overall selection.

After contacting Camren Williams, Patriots director of college scouting, she was hired as the franchise's first full-time female scouting assistant.

"A lot of people I've worked with have told me not to compare myself to other people," Callender said.

"My mom has always said, you have to run your own race. So you just remind yourself of that, and if you do more, more doors and opportunities open up to you, and then you find yourself in some crazy job that you might not have even dreamed of."

The path Callender has been on is certainly unique to her, but those early mornings catching the subway for school and helping her brother get to practice primed her for what she's doing now.

Her fulfillment centers around the players. If they do well, Callender sees that as a direct reflection of the job she's doing. She's part of something bigger than herself, and is happy to be a small piece of the puzzle behind every win.

But just like she's seen her entire career to this point, no job is too little. That mentality keeps pushing her higher.

"Overall my end goal is definitely to be a president of football operations for an NFL team one day," Callender said.