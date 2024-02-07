 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 06 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 08 - 09:55 AM

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

Maya Ann Callender didn't love having to help out at her younger brother's football practices growing up, but it set the foundation for the Patriots scouting assistant's career trajectory.

Feb 07, 2024 at 12:59 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

Maya Ana Callender doesn't come from a football family.

The New England Patriots scouting assistant wasn't an athlete herself growing up, and her household didn't root for any one NFL team in particular. But she was responsible for getting her younger brother from school in Manhattan all the way to flag football practice back near their home in the Bronx.

Consequently, that meant getting well acquainted with the sport, whether she liked it or not.

"When you're a teenager, that's the last thing you want to do," Callender said. "But since I was always there the entire practice, his coaches would have me help out. I had to set up their snacks. They had me film some practices. It was insane. I didn't really enjoy it, but my brother really did, and it became something we bonded over. I got really into sports through him."

What was initially an annoying chore ended up igniting a passion and building the foundation of her career trajectory.

Callender realized she wanted to work in football. At the time, she saw other women in front-facing roles as sideline reporters and journalists, so that's what she set out to do her freshman year at Utica University.

"I thought I was going to be a journalist," Callender admits. "I thought I was going to be the next Pam Oliver.

That was before she immersed herself in what goes into building and operating a team from behind the scenes.

Two weeks into undergrad, she was hired by the football program at her small Division III school to be an assistant. In that capacity, she answered phones in the office and helped out in any way she could.

But while the team was out at practice, with her stuck inside, she wanted to get in on the action. Callender went to Utica head coach Blaise Faggiano hoping to take on any additional responsibility. He immediately put more on her plate, whether it was filming practices, helping out with equipment, or attending recruiting events.

"I think Coach Faggiano allowing me to have a bigger role allowed me to see that I actually can do this," Callender said.

"I can actually be involved and find a place for myself in this football world."

Callender served as football manager for the Pioneers until her college graduation, and after those four years in the cold, she became a football operations graduate assistant at Bellhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

That opportunity proved to be much more after the Blazers director of football operations went on maternity leave, allowing Callender to serve as interim director in her place for the 2016 season.

She leveraged those two experiences into six years with Princeton football – first as an operations intern, then assistant director of football operations, until her ultimate promotion to director.

"In May of 2019 the DFO job opened up at Princeton, and Coach (Bob) Surace, with no hesitation, said I was the next woman up. He promoted me to DFO when I was 24," Callender said of the role she held for three years.

"Working in football operations made me understand that there's no job too small, and everything you do helps the team succeed. I definitely give credit for all those jobs I've had that put me in this position."

Still, Callender was eager to keep building her resume.

While working for Princeton, she completed two internships with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After sitting in on one of Philadelphia's scouting meetings, she was hooked.

At the time, she reported to Catherine Raîche, former vice president of football operations for the Eagles. Callender told Raîche of her realization that she wanted to be a scout, and the now-assistant general manager and vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns helped further immerse her in their department.

"What drew me to scouting was that with my background, I have a lot of team operations experience – operating a team behind the scenes," Callender said. I always loved it but I knew I wanted to do more, I just didn't yet know how. I looked into player engagement and business operations, but that internship with the Eagles really opened me up to scouting for the first time."

Callender took everything she learned in those internships back to Princeton with her.

She took on more scouting tasks, sat in position meetings, went to more recruiting events, and continued to learn the ropes.

In 2022, she returned to the Buccaneers after being selected as the team's Nuun-Wooten Scouting Fellow, a program implemented by the NFL in 2015 to expose interested and qualified candidates to a career in pro scouting.

The fellowship is highly competitive, and only open to applicants who have played in the NFL, played college football, or are currently working in college football recruiting or personnel.

With all this experience, it didn't matter that she was a woman, nor that she didn't play herself. Callender's resume spoke for herself, and the people around her picked up on this work ethic.

"Along the way, I've always had people I worked with who really vouched for me and didn't treat me differently because I was a woman," Callender said.

"If you work hard and understand there's no job too small, doors open up. I do think I felt like I had to be prepared more, but that's only because I didn't play a sport. I wasn't an athlete. I didn't really grow up in a football family. There were a lot of things going against me, so I didn't mind putting in the extra work or doing the extra job to get to the point I needed to be at."

Right now, that place is in New England, getting ready for her first free agency and draft, where the Patriots are poised with cap space and this year's third-overall selection.

After contacting Camren Williams, Patriots director of college scouting, she was hired as the franchise's first full-time female scouting assistant.

"A lot of people I've worked with have told me not to compare myself to other people," Callender said.

"My mom has always said, you have to run your own race. So you just remind yourself of that, and if you do more, more doors and opportunities open up to you, and then you find yourself in some crazy job that you might not have even dreamed of."

The path Callender has been on is certainly unique to her, but those early mornings catching the subway for school and helping her brother get to practice primed her for what she's doing now.

Her fulfillment centers around the players. If they do well, Callender sees that as a direct reflection of the job she's doing. She's part of something bigger than herself, and is happy to be a small piece of the puzzle behind every win.

But just like she's seen her entire career to this point, no job is too little. That mentality keeps pushing her higher.

"Overall my end goal is definitely to be a president of football operations for an NFL team one day," Callender said. 

"That would be my dream job. It still has scouting in it, it has operations, player engagement – a little bit of everything in it to help a team stay afloat. That's my dream job and I know being a scouting assistant right now will help me keep pushing to be a scout one day. And then I'll take on more responsibility and continue working in the background to eventually get in that position."

Related Content

news

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is paired with Vermont native Keegan Bradley at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also among their foursome as they tee off Thursday.
news

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

"At Michigan, I had the bond of brotherhood from my football team, but also from my fraternity. It was the best of both worlds."
news

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

When New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft acquired the team in 1994, his goal was to leave a winning legacy on and off the field. In the 30 years since, the Kraft family has impacted the community with more than just six championships.
news

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

As Jerod Mayo was formally introduced to media as the 15th head coach of the New England Patriots, his high school coach proudly watched from the second row.
news

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Time flies when you're having fun -- just look at the last 30 years for Patriots fans. In honor of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft buying the team, here's a little reminder of what was going on in the world in 1994.
news

From foster care to Patriots Cheerleading squad, Kayshauna Montano turned her insecurities into an asset

Between the foster care system and bullying, New England Patriots Cheerleader Kayshauna Montano faced a lot of adversity growing up. After rising above it all to pursue her dreams, she's inspiring the same confidence from kids as her 2024 season initiative.
news

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

New England Patriots cornerback and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Jonathan Jones, as well as the Patriots Foundation, surprised four deserving members of the community with an expense-paid trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month.
news

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

The New England Patriots and Bank of America are honoring Tim Fowler as the 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year, with Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater surprising him Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
news

After launching foundation, Adrian Phillips reflects on fulfilling holiday wishlists for kids at first event

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips recently launched his own foundation, hosting a holiday party for 21 children of the Marlborough Boys and Girls Club and ensuring they each received a few items off their Christmas wishlists.
news

Matthew Judon featured on hilarious episode of 'Behind The B' from recent Bruins game

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon was a special guest at a recent Boston Bruins game, meeting with Coach Montgomery and announcing the starting lineup in the locker room.
news

Patriots and PEPSI® Zero Sugar partner to help Nicole Sutton check item off her bucket list

Battling terminal breast cancer, New England fan Nicole Sutton is checking items off her bucket list. The Patriots partnered with PEPSI® Zero Sugar to help her, bringing the Maine resident to her first NFL game on Sunday.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.

Ezekiel Elliott's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott's top plays from the 2023 season.

Demario Douglas' top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas' top plays from the 2023 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots runing back Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays from the 2023 season.

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising