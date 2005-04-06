Investigation shows Tice violated ticket policy

BLAINE, Minn. (April 6, 2005) -- An NFL investigation into ticket-scalping has found evidence that Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Tice violated league policy, Commissioner Paul Tagliabue said.
Tagliabue, speaking at a news conference, said he would discipline Tice soon for his handling of Super Bowl tickets. Tagliabue said the discipline likely would include fines for reselling tickets, but no suspension.
Tice acknowledged last month that he had resold some of his allotment of 12 tickets.
Tice didn't immediately respond to a message left with team officials seeking comment.