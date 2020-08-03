Official website of the New England Patriots

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 11:24 AM

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Align Technology Inc., makers of the Invisalign® clear aligner system and the iTero® imaging systems, today announced an agreement with the National Football League (NFL) to make the Invisalign brand the Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL. Through this agreement, the Invisalign brand will connect with doctors, patients, and consumers through an extended network of NFL sponsored channels and support a variety of community initiatives championed by NFL Clubs -- including youth focused programs. This agreement builds on Align's previously announced Club sponsorship agreements with the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers and expands the Invisalign brand's "Official Smile" designation to 11 individual NFL Clubs.

Commenting on the agreement, Align Technology Vice President and General Manager of the U.S. Frank Quinn said, "As the 'Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL,' the Invisalign brand is thrilled to join an exclusive group of brands that exemplify the commitment to excellence of the NFL Shield. To date, Invisalign clear aligners have transformed more than 8 million smiles around the world. Together with the NFL, we look forward to creating new experiences that expand recognition of in-office, doctor-delivered clear aligner treatment that can help transform smiles and change lives."

Raising awareness and generating interest

The Invisalign brand will be featured in multi-media advertising during the NFL season as well as in the off-season, including in-doctor's office marketing available to help drive patient interest, as well as various league level events and activations to further push demand and raise awareness of doctor led orthodontic care. Invisalign clear aligner patients will have the opportunity to support their favorite Club with officially licensed NFL Club-branded aligner cases, which will be made available for all 32 Clubs. The officially licensed NFL Club-branded cases will be available for purchase on InvisalignAccessories.com and at participating Invisalign provider doctor offices.

"We're thrilled to welcome Align Technology and its Invisalign brand to our family as the Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer & EVP, NFL Partnerships. "By teaming up with this leader in digital dentistry, our players and fans alike will have access to information and resources on how to connect with a doctor to discuss potential treatment options. Plus, our fans in Invisalign clear aligner treatment can support their favorite team with special NFL Club-branded aligner cases."

Dentists and orthodontists who use Invisalign aligners will have the opportunity to access NFL branded assets to help them engage and connect with consumers to drive demand for in-office, doctor delivered treatment. Information will be made available in the second half of 2020.

Driving brand engagement and supporting youth initiatives

Expanding on its strategy of partnering with regional sports Clubs and brands, Align has also been named the "Official Smile" for 11 individual NFL Clubs: Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

The individual Club agreements will focus on building awareness of "winning smiles" and driving brand engagement through digital and social media activation along with supporting each Club's local communities through a variety of community initiatives.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad® CAD/CAM software -- modernizing today's practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Advertising