Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 20 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 22 - 11:57 PM

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones is a competitive playmaker who has overcome a challenging road to the NFL.

May 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (0).
Photo courtesy of Arizona State Athletics.
Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (0).

Jack Jones' talent to play the cornerback position has never been in question. A highly regarded recruit out of high school football power Long Beach Poly, Jones' college career had its ups and downs, beginning at USC and ending at Arizona State, but when he was on the field, he was a tough, competitive player who made his fair share of game-changing plays, the kind of plays the Patriots hope will make him an impact player in their secondary.

It wasn't a straight or easy route, but now that he's on track, Jones' talent can finally shine through on the biggest stage.

Jones was the second-ranked cornerback back in 2016, making the short trip from Long Beach to Los Angeles and USC where he made 13 appearances as a freshman with the Trojans. Jones' production exploded in his second season, racking up 12 passes defensed and leading the team with four interceptions. But his future at USC took a turn following the 2017 season when he was ruled academically ineligible, then arrested for allegedly breaking into a Panda Express and subsequently left the team.

Jones spent the following year at Moorpark College, taking a season off from football to get his academics in order. That year would lead to a reconnection with former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce, who had coached Jones at Long Beach Poly and had since moved on to Arizona State, providing Jones with a second chance.

"I've known Jack since he was 13 years old," Pierce told Devil's Digest in 2019. "I know him inside and out, I know the family, I know everything about him. When he was at SC and I was at Poly, we kept in touch and when things went sour with him there, we just kept in touch and tried to help."

Joining Arizona State and reuniting with Pierce was an opportunity that Jones would not waste, making honorable mention All-Pac 12 in two of his three seasons and leading the team in passes defensed and interceptions in both of those seasons. Despite a suspension during the 2020 season that held him to just one game during the COVID-19 shortened season, Jones got back on track in his final season with his best overall production of his college career.

That was enough to entice the Patriots to select him in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Sometimes talent can be a curse," Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards told Patriots Wire last month. "I just think that he needs a place with structure and this place (the Patriots) will give him structure. Honestly, he's going to a place where — when you think about the system and how they use their players — I think it's a good fit for him. I think he needs that type of fit. He needs the strictness of what's asked to do, of what's required."

New England could clearly use an injection of what Jones has – feisty man coverage skills, instinctive plays on the ball and a willingness to play physical despite his lack of size and skinny build. The consistent production throughout his career is intriguing. Five career forced fumbles, 10 career interceptions and 39 passes defensed are not things that just happen by accident. Jones has the instincts and is the gritty kind of football player who can overcome any perceived weaknesses.

But he'll have to stay on the right path and manage the jump to being a professional athlete and everything that it entails.

"I just go out there and play, play every play hard," Jones told the New England media after being selected, adding on whether he considers himself a ballhawk, "I mean, I don't know. I'll just let you guys decide on that."

Related Links

Patriots Draft Pick Profile

jack-jones-draft-profile

Strengths: Fluid athlete with quick feet and the ability to stick in the pocket of receivers… Excellent ability to break on the ball and make plays… Knack for beating receivers to the catch… Led USC in interceptions in 2017 with four to go with 12 passes defensed…Led Arizona State in interceptions, passes defensed and forced fumbles in 2021, also adding the only sack of his career… scrappy and competitive on every down… special teams potential.

Weaknesses: Off-field issues hurt his status after being the number two cornerback in 2016 recruiting class… smaller frame that could signal potential durability issues at the next level… does not have the height to match up against the bigger outside NFL receivers.

Personal: Attended notable Long Beach Poly where he was coached by former NFL player Antonio Pierce… Played all over the field in high school before settling in at cornerback… Was first-team all-state WR as a junior… Consensus All-American CB as a senior… Former HS teammates include Juju Smith-Schuster and Iman Marshall.

Comparable NFL player: Antoine Winfield – Winfield was undersized but used his smarts and aggressiveness to put together an excellent NFL career. Jones showed the quickness, anticipation and athleticism to offset his size deficiencies in college but there will be less places to hide in the NFL. He'll have to learn to play within the structure of the defense and then he could excel.

By the Numbers

Table inside Article
YEARTEAMGPTACKASTSACKSYDSPDFFFRINTYDS
2016USC131120.00.010100
2017USC143190.00.0811417
2018ARIZ134140.00.01300322
2019ARIZ2410.00.010000
2020ARIZ113661.013.0630386
TOTAL53123221.013.0294210125

Workout Numbers

Table inside Article
PLAYER WORKOUT NUMBERS2022 COMBINE AVG. FOR POS.
Height: 5-116-0.5
Weight: 175195
40 yards: 4.504.47
Bench (225): 1117.7
Vertical jump: 35.036.03
Long jump: 10’4"10’4”
Shuttle: 4.13N/A
3-Cone: 6.90N/A

What they're saying …

Chad Reuter/NFL.com: As a player, he's a ball-hawking cornerback with playmaking instincts. Despite solid ball production, though, Jones also gave up a lot of touchdowns at the college level. His lack of size/strength should make technique a top priority, as his talent for finding the football won't matter as much if he can't get on the field.

Dane Brugler/The Athletic: Although his guessing will get him in trouble, Jones is proven catch-point disruptor because of his sticky cover skills and ability to innately find the football (38 passes defended in his final 39 games in college). Everyone knows he is undersized except for him, but he will struggle to win body position against NFL size and accuracy. Overall, his lack of size and discipline (on and off the field) create doubt about his next level future, but his short-area agility, ball instincts and compete skills are NFL-worthy traits.

Related Content

news

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots third-round pick Marcus Jones is versatile and explosive, and should find a way to immediately contribute in New England.

news

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

South Carolina's Kevin Harris may be a sixth-round pick but he showed potential for more than that earlier in his career.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

news

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

news

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 second-round draft choice, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton of Baylor.

news

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Instant reaction to the slate of regular season Patriots games on tap this coming autumn.

news

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

The Patriots first home opponent of the 2022 NFL season has been revealed!

news

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Despite the presence of Mac Jones, the Patriots still took quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the draft.

news

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Patriots sixth-round pick Sam Roberts looks to make a big jump from Division 2 to his favorite professional team.

news

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Running back Pierre Strong may be the next in line to fill the passing back role in New England.

news

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

An in-depth look at the football journey of one of New England's 2022 sixth-round draft choices, offensive lineman Chasen Hines of LSU.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots hit the practice field

Watch as Patriots hit the practice field as part of the offseason program.

Ty Montgomery 5/19: "I like being here, I love being a New England Patriot"

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new TouchView displays from the Ockers Company

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches on Progress of New Additions, Second Year Players

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

Patriots Coaches on Vince Wilfork's Career and Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

Patriots coaching staff reflect on the career of Vince Wilfork and the announcement that he has been voted in as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising