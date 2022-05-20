Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

"I've known Jack since he was 13 years old," Pierce told Devil's Digest in 2019. "I know him inside and out, I know the family, I know everything about him. When he was at SC and I was at Poly, we kept in touch and when things went sour with him there, we just kept in touch and tried to help."

Joining Arizona State and reuniting with Pierce was an opportunity that Jones would not waste, making honorable mention All-Pac 12 in two of his three seasons and leading the team in passes defensed and interceptions in both of those seasons. Despite a suspension during the 2020 season that held him to just one game during the COVID-19 shortened season, Jones got back on track in his final season with his best overall production of his college career.

That was enough to entice the Patriots to select him in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Sometimes talent can be a curse," Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards told Patriots Wire last month. "I just think that he needs a place with structure and this place (the Patriots) will give him structure. Honestly, he's going to a place where — when you think about the system and how they use their players — I think it's a good fit for him. I think he needs that type of fit. He needs the strictness of what's asked to do, of what's required."

New England could clearly use an injection of what Jones has – feisty man coverage skills, instinctive plays on the ball and a willingness to play physical despite his lack of size and skinny build. The consistent production throughout his career is intriguing. Five career forced fumbles, 10 career interceptions and 39 passes defensed are not things that just happen by accident. Jones has the instincts and is the gritty kind of football player who can overcome any perceived weaknesses.

But he'll have to stay on the right path and manage the jump to being a professional athlete and everything that it entails.