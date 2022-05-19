Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots third-round pick Marcus Jones is versatile and explosive, and should find a way to immediately contribute in New England.

Houston cornerback Marcus Jones (8).
AP Photo by Justin Rex
Houston cornerback Marcus Jones (8).

Whether it's making game-changing plays with the ball in his hands, sticking like glue to opposing receivers or releasing a studio album, there isn't much that Marcus Jones can't do, on or off a football field. A dynamic returner and sticky coverage corner, Jones should make an instant impact with the Patriots, with the only question being how big of a role he can seize and how quickly he can take it.

An Army brat throughout his early years, Jones' family finally settled in Enterprise, Alabama where Marcus was a three-sport star, making contributions as a receiver, returner and cornerback on the football team. He made First Team All-State as a senior before heading off to Troy for his first two seasons of college football, where he made his presence felt immediately, being named SBC Freshman of the Year then making First-Team All-SBC as a sophomore, while leading the team in passes defensed and returning his fourth kickoff for a touchdown in two seasons.

With two successful seasons under his belt, Jones chose to transfer and make the jump to Coach Dana Holgorsen's program at Houston, sitting out the 2019 season and then re-emerging as the stud playmaker that he was at Troy.

"Marcus came in as a great player and only got better," Coach Holgorsen told Patriots.com. "He is one of the most naturally gifted football players I have ever coached. What you really saw this year was his ability to make game-changing plays. It what great players do. As a person, he is a guy that has always had a lot on his plate and he seems to like it that way. Whether it is football, music, school, being a dad, he seems to be able to do all of them a very high level."

Jones received numerous awards in his two seasons at Houston, capped off by being a consensus All-American as a senior and winning the Paul Hornung award as the most versatile player in college football. It was enough to entice the Patriots to select Jones in third round of the NFL Draft.

With noticeable needs at cornerback and returner, it's easy to see how Jones might fit in in New England.

"I think the first day he walks on the field he is a Top-10 returner in the league," said Holgorsen. "Return TDs are down in the NFL across the league but he has a chance to make a huge difference. As a defensive back, he is the best man to man cover guy I have coached as a head coach. He sticks to people like fly paper. It would not shock me to see him starting or being the first sub in during nickel."

Having led his high school as a senior with 31 catches for 536 yards and 10 touchdowns, Jones might even be able to contribute on offense, something Holgorsen experimented with at Houston that only adds to Jones' impressive versatility.

"We also used him on offense a little bit this year and Coach Belichick has used guys in that fashion in the past and I am sure Marcus is capable of doing that as well," said Holgorsen.

Despite a lack of height, no one questions Jones' ability to play football, with Holgorsen calling him a "natural" who just needs to get out there and play. Aside from his explosiveness, his unique ability to stick with agile receivers will be an in-demand skillset given the Patriots swath of opposing weapons on the schedule.

"Playing in the NFL, especially early, is hard for anybody and Marcus is no different in that regard," said Holgorsen. "He is not the biggest guy on the team but I have no doubt he will find a way to make an impact early on."

