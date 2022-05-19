Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Jones received numerous awards in his two seasons at Houston, capped off by being a consensus All-American as a senior and winning the Paul Hornung award as the most versatile player in college football. It was enough to entice the Patriots to select Jones in third round of the NFL Draft.

With noticeable needs at cornerback and returner, it's easy to see how Jones might fit in in New England.

"I think the first day he walks on the field he is a Top-10 returner in the league," said Holgorsen. "Return TDs are down in the NFL across the league but he has a chance to make a huge difference. As a defensive back, he is the best man to man cover guy I have coached as a head coach. He sticks to people like fly paper. It would not shock me to see him starting or being the first sub in during nickel."

Having led his high school as a senior with 31 catches for 536 yards and 10 touchdowns, Jones might even be able to contribute on offense, something Holgorsen experimented with at Houston that only adds to Jones' impressive versatility.

"We also used him on offense a little bit this year and Coach Belichick has used guys in that fashion in the past and I am sure Marcus is capable of doing that as well," said Holgorsen.

Despite a lack of height, no one questions Jones' ability to play football, with Holgorsen calling him a "natural" who just needs to get out there and play. Aside from his explosiveness, his unique ability to stick with agile receivers will be an in-demand skillset given the Patriots swath of opposing weapons on the schedule.