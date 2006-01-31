Jags interview Tice, hire Duffner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2006) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have interviewed former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Tice for an assistant coaching position.

Tice met with coach Jack Del Rio. The two played together with the Vikings in the early 1990s. Tice was a tight end; Del Rio a linebacker.

The Jaguars also hired Mark Duffner as linebackers coach to replace Brian VanGorder, who left to take a head coaching position at Georgia Southern.

Duffner, a former head coach at Holy Cross and Maryland, has been in the NFL since 1997 with Cincinnati and Green Bay. He was fired by the Packers a few weeks ago.

The interest in Tice could mean the end of Paul Boudreau's three-year stint as Jacksonville's offensive line coach.

The Jaguars refused to comment on Boudreau's job status. Tice was the offensive line coach in Minnesota before becoming the team's head coach.

Tice took over in Minnesota when Dennis Green resigned with one game remaining in the 2000 season. He became the head coach the following year and was 33-34 when he was fired at the end of the 2005 season.

Tice's final year was filled with controversy.