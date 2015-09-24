Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Bill Belichick Press Conference Fri Nov 26 | 10:55 AM - 11:35 AM

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Jaguars at Patriots Broadcast Information

Sep 24, 2015 at 09:42 AM
New England Patriots

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen locally on WBZTV Channel 4in Boston. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Rich Gannon as the color analyst. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Mark Grant.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and Hank Bauer will call the game. Troy West will work the sidelines.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 39 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.

Game Pass:

nflgamepass_300x250.jpg

EVERY GAME, ALL SEASON!

  • Replays of All 256 Regular Season Games On-Demand
  • Listen Live to Every NFL Game
  • Relive Games from 2009-2015, Including Super Bowls, On-Demand
  • On Connected TV Devices, Tablets, Desktop, and Smartphones, in HD

Get it now! >>
International Fans Only! >>

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS:

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pre-Game Social
Join us two-hours before every Patriots game on Facebook and the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pre-Game Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Rich Keefe is joined by Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hart to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show
Immediately after the game join host Rich Keefe along with Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hartas they break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more on the X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

Listen to Patriots.com Radio >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

So trainieren die Patriots-Stars 

 Der deutsche Super-Bowl-Sieger Sebastian Vollmer und der Patriots-Fullback Jakob Johnson geben dir Einblicke in den Trainingsalltag bei einem der größten und erfolgreichsten Teams der NFL.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Respondemos a tus preguntas: Nov 2021

Otra edición de Preguntas y Respuestas
news

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Steve Burton sits down to talk 1-on-1 with quarterback Mac Jones about joining the Patriots organization and looking at what has unfolded so far this season.

Golfing with Gunner and Jake

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and punter Jake Bailey spent their offseason on the golf course and put their friendship to the test by challenging each other to a Buddy Test.

Press Pass: Thanksgiving favorites

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their favorite Thanksgiving foods on November 23, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 11/24: "The great thing about our locker room is that everybody rocks with everybody"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Matthew Slater 11/24: "Seven wins doesn't get you anywhere"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on Tennessee 11/24: "That o-line, they're a good group"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising