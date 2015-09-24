Jaguars at Patriots Broadcast Information

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen locally on WBZTV Channel 4in Boston. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Rich Gannon as the color analyst. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Mark Grant.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and Hank Bauer will call the game. Troy West will work the sidelines.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 39 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.