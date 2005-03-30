Jaguars sign free agent DE Wiley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 30, 2005) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran free agent defensive end Marcellus Wiley to a one-year contract as the team added another free agent end to their defensive front.

"If everything works out though, (the deal) could be for much longer by the end of the year," Wiley's agent Brad Blank said.

The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Wiley joins fellow free agent pickup Reggie Hayward as the likely starters at defensive end next season. The line is already anchored by Pro Bowl tackles Marcus Stroud and John Henderson.

Injuries last year led to converted linebacker Greg Favors being the Jaguars' top pass rusher.

Last year, Wiley started 15 games and recorded 37 tackles with three sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. A Pro Bowler with San Diego in 2001, Wiley has 387 tackles and 44 sacks in eight seasons with Buffalo, San Diego and Dallas.

"He's excited," Blank said. "I was at the Super Bowl with him and -- I'm not making this up -- we were walking along the Riverwalk and he said, 'Boy would I like to play here. I could live on my boat.' Now two months later, look at where we are."

The 30-year-old Wiley joins the Jags after one disappointing season in Dallas.

Wiley signed a four-year deal with the Cowboys last March, but he had no sacks through the first 10 games and the team began to bench him in passing situations. Wiley said the team wasn't using him as promised.