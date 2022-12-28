Official website of the New England Patriots

Jakobi Meyers wins Patriots 2022 Rob Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The New England Patriots wide receiver is appreciated by reporters covering the team for being helpful and accommodating. 

Dec 28, 2022 at 02:50 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Eric J. Adler

Humble. Reliable. Accountable.

Jakobi Meyers exudes all of those qualities on the field at receiver for the New England Patriots, but it's also how he conducts himself with media covering the team.

As voted on by Patriots beat writers, Meyers on Wednesday was named the recipient of the 2022 Rob Hobson Media Good Guy Award. He was surprised with the news during his media availability.

"I appreciate you all, thank you," Meyers said after the surprise. "There's some big names on that list."

