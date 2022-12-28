Jakobi Meyers wins Patriots 2022 Rob Hobson Media Good Guy Award

Humble. Reliable. Accountable.
Jakobi Meyers exudes all of those qualities on the field at receiver for the New England Patriots, but it's also how he conducts himself with media covering the team.
As voted on by Patriots beat writers, Meyers on Wednesday was named the recipient of the 2022 Rob Hobson Media Good Guy Award. He was surprised with the news during his media availability.
"I appreciate you all, thank you," Meyers said after the surprise. "There's some big names on that list."
The award was established in 2016 by the Patriots beat writers to recognize Patriots players who are especially helpful and accommodating to the media throughout the season.
New England linebacker Matthew Judon won the award in 2021, with Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, James White, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater also being predecessors.
"The award is for a player that we discuss and vote on as someone who goes above and beyond with class and professionalism, and I think especially this year, just speaks to being a good guy," said Andrew Callahan, the New England Chapter president of the Pro Football Writers Association.
"You, whether its a win, loss or a random Thursday in the locker room, are always happy to (talk.) ... We get that you know that when you're talking to us, you're really talking to the fans. That's what this is all about and we're honored to add you to that list."
The award is named after longtime Patriots reporter Rob Hobson, who was hired by the Patriot Ledger in 1961 and covered the team until his retirement in 2010.