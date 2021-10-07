James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

For the former fullback, this is a feat. The only competitive race he ever ran was a small 10-miler on the Jersey Shore. Other than that, Develin's stuck to a few miles here or there.

With the Boston Marathon, Develin was looking for a way to get out of his comfort zone. As it turns out, running became as much as a mental exercise as physical.

"I didn't really understand that before because I just had never been exposed to it, but what I really like is you get to this point of mental clarity," Develin said. "You can push past your body trying to tell your mind to stop or vice versa. There's a pretty cool place you can put your mind in when your body goes on autopilot ... I've really grown to enjoy it."

Develin said he uses his runs to catch up on podcasts and audio books, with some 90s hip hop sprinkled in. When he needs an extra push, he turns to his "guilty pleasure": motivational speeches. He'll have a playlist combining it all for Marathon Monday to help push him through.

While the training is wildly different from football, his NFL career helped prepare him for the mental side of running.

"Football really puts you through the wringer a little bit. It teaches you the sacrifices you can make for your body so that you can do what your team needs to do," Develin said. "Something like running, your team is yourself. I'm running for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, so I'm running for them too. There's a sense of, I'm going to go out there and do it. It's going to be uncomfortable. I know there's going to be pain, but you have to push yourself to do it and get beyond that."

Keeping the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in mind is certainly a motivation, as well. As a cancer survivor, Andruzzi learned just how much a diagnosis can impact every aspect of one's life. He started the Joe Andruzzi Foundation to help patients and their families cover the costs of living while in treatment.