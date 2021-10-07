Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 07 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Belestrator: How to contain Brandin Cooks and Phillip Lindsay

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Report: Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

Analysis: Pats missed their window with Gilmore

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Oct 07, 2021 at 05:20 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

develin

When James Develin was on injured reserve in 2019, he woke up every morning to train at a local gym. He was up bright and early at 6 a.m. to stay in football shape. When he started kicking around the idea of running the Boston Marathon, asking trainers if they thought he could do it, the reaction was steadfast: there's no way a 250-pound fullback could handle 26.2 miles.

Two years and countless miles later, Develin is running the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11 for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, and he is eager to prove people wrong.

"I like the fact that people are like, 'Wow, what are you crazy? You're running 26.2 miles at 250-pounds. That doesn't really add up,'" Develin said. "I like the doubt. I like the fact that other people wouldn't do it or really believe or see the motivation behind it. Just personally, it's a cool challenge for myself."

Ironically, Patriots' Day in Massachusetts is a day the Patriots football team cannot typically enjoy. It usually falls on the start of their offseason workout program, so Develin's first "Marathon Monday" will be experienced as a runner. Of course, because of the pandemic, the Boston Marathon was moved from April to October, and when Develin saw that it was happening, he realized it could be his chance to give it a go.

In 2018, former Patriots player Ryan Wendell ran the marathon for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. Develin filed this away, keeping it in mind for his own post-NFL "to-do list." He texted Andruzzi in late spring about joining the team, and Andruzzi got him a bib.

Then, Develin got to work.

"I thought I had plenty of time, but once I got into it, I realized that people were almost two months into their training schedules," Develin said. "I was definitely late, but I just immediately ramped all my training up."

To this point, Develin's furthest run has been 21 miles, averaging about a 10-minute mile. He's hoping to finish the race in under four and a half hours and without walking.

For the former fullback, this is a feat. The only competitive race he ever ran was a small 10-miler on the Jersey Shore. Other than that, Develin's stuck to a few miles here or there.

With the Boston Marathon, Develin was looking for a way to get out of his comfort zone. As it turns out, running became as much as a mental exercise as physical.

"I didn't really understand that before because I just had never been exposed to it, but what I really like is you get to this point of mental clarity," Develin said. "You can push past your body trying to tell your mind to stop or vice versa. There's a pretty cool place you can put your mind in when your body goes on autopilot ... I've really grown to enjoy it."

Develin said he uses his runs to catch up on podcasts and audio books, with some 90s hip hop sprinkled in. When he needs an extra push, he turns to his "guilty pleasure": motivational speeches. He'll have a playlist combining it all for Marathon Monday to help push him through.

While the training is wildly different from football, his NFL career helped prepare him for the mental side of running.

"Football really puts you through the wringer a little bit. It teaches you the sacrifices you can make for your body so that you can do what your team needs to do," Develin said. "Something like running, your team is yourself. I'm running for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, so I'm running for them too. There's a sense of, I'm going to go out there and do it. It's going to be uncomfortable. I know there's going to be pain, but you have to push yourself to do it and get beyond that."

Keeping the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in mind is certainly a motivation, as well. As a cancer survivor, Andruzzi learned just how much a diagnosis can impact every aspect of one's life. He started the Joe Andruzzi Foundation to help patients and their families cover the costs of living while in treatment.

"It's a way to shine light and try to help support the foundation and Joe. The Joe Andruzzi Foundation is a big, big thing in New England, especially with the Patriots. He's got a lot of support from the guys in the locker room," Develin said. "It's really meant a lot to me to be able to represent them and help to them financially through donations. It's a really cool opportunity one that I really proud to kind of take on."

develin2

As a Patriot, Develin was a part of three Super Bowl parades through Boston, a route that includes crossing the Boston Marathon finish line. On Monday, he'll cross it by foot.

Anyone who has been in Boston for the marathon knows the energy in the city is electric. Spectators line the route and cheer runners on all day, regardless of pace. After the 2020 Boston Marathon took place virtually with runners completing their races all over the world, being back on the route will surely be something special.

"Hopefully it's an energy of humanity and togetherness and unity in all coming together for something really cool," Develin said. "Whether it's the elite athletes running and trying to compete or just people that are running for good causes, I think it's a good representation of just taking a risk in life and doing something worthwhile."

While the forecast has a chance of rain for race day, Develin is relishing the opportunity to run in the rain. You can take the football player out of Foxoborough, but Bill Belichick's idioms still echo in the back of his mind.

"Honestly though, if it rains, I think I'd like that. That's just so New England. If it is like a dreary rainy day like, I'll just embrace it," he said. "Like Bill always says, 'It is what it is outside. Just get ready to go.'"

You can donate to Develin's runner page for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation here.

Related Content

news

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

Meet the woman behind the viral Sunday Night Football quote. 
news

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell didn't know Matt Judon's name going into Sunday night, but he'll never forget it now. 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

The annual event is back on with the goal of shining a light on local businesses in Mattapan and encouraging healthy habits. 
news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
news

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

During a halftime ceremony, the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman, who retired earlier this year. 
news

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Patriots react to losing James White to injury. 
news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what Julian Edelman means to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Notebook: Judon keeps the energy up

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakob Johnson 10/7: "It's been a hell of a ride so far"

Patriots fullback Jacob Johnson addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

J.C. Jackson on Brandin Cooks 10/7: "We got to slow this guy down"

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Justin Herron 10/7: "All we can do is take it one day at a time and one play at a time"

Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/7: "The less I can think, the faster I play"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Christian Barmore 10/7: "I came here to be the best player I can be"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Matt Judon on sack celebrations 10/7: "I always be dancing"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising