 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 15 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 20 - 11:55 AM

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Additions, Projecting Offensive Scheme, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Catch-22 2/15: NFL Draft Talk, Tiers of Wide Receivers

Statement from New England Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Van Pelt 1-on-1 as new Patriots Offensive Coordinator

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday.

Feb 19, 2024 at 02:49 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday, concluding an eight-year NFL career with his last five seasons spent with the Patriots. Ferentz started 10 career games for the Patriots with appearances in 40 total.

An undrafted rookie in 2014 out of Iowa, Ferentz spent his first training camp with the Texans but was cut at the end of the summer and spent the fall on Houston's practice squad. He signed a futures contract later that winter, catching on with the Broncos in 2015 after again being cut by Houston out of training camp. He had appearances in 21 games over 2015 and 2016 in Denver, before finding his way to the Patriots' practice squad for the 2017 season.

Ferentz started 2018 on the Pats practice squad, but was elevated in early November and would remain on the 53-man roster through the playoffs as New England clinched their sixth Super Bowl title. 

Ferentz emerged as one of the team's most valuable backups over the last five seasons, earning his first career start against Cleveland in 2019. He continued to spend much of his time on the practice squad, but the league's new rules played into his favor in recent seasons, as the veteran made the most of his opportunities and was promoted in each of the last four years.

Ferentz's most active season came in 2022 when started three out of four games near the middle of the season, three of which resulted in Patriots victories. This past year Ferentz was only active against Denver, playing four offensive snaps as he appeared to be transitioning to more of a coaching role on the team. 

A member of one of Iowa's most famous football families, it's a good bet that Ferentz will continue to follow in the path of his father and brother into the coaching ranks.

Related Content

news

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo shares an open letter with fans in honor of Black History Month.
news

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

In honor of Valentine's Day, here are our picks for the best duos in Patriots history.
news

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

The Chiefs still have a long way to go to catch the Patriots, but Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are worthy successors to their throne.
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Patriots captain Deatrich Wise is set to be honored with induction into his high school's Hall of Fame.
news

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Will the former Browns offensive coordinator take the Patriots offense in a different direction under head coach Jerod Mayo?
news

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Not even a month has passed since Jerod Mayo took over but the new coach has been busy in Foxborough.
news

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

The Patriots officially added three new coordinators to the fold, mixing some old and new to the mix.
news

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Franchise greats take you through Jerod Mayo's path from standout linebacker to head coach of the New England Patriots. 
news

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director spoke to Patriots.com about the collaborative scouting process heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

With the Patriots likely in the quarterback market this offseason, here are the quarterbacks who helped their draft stock at the Senior Bowl. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Annie and Jackie Slater sit down to reflect on Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater's legendary career in New England. They highlight Slater's interest in football growing up idolizing his Hall of Fame father, his passion for special teams and his dedication to being a spiritual leader for his teammates.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

Watch an exclusive one-on-one interview with new Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer.

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Follow the remarkable story of NFL Hall of Famer running back, Ron Burton and see how his charitable contributions to the game has inspired the New England Patriots organization. Learn about the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, hear about Burton's career, family and what his legacy means to the community.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

Patriots.com's Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes one and two of Apple TV's, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. In these episodes Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady help transform the Patriots from perennial underachiever to a championship organization. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington talks about the culture he wants to establish and how working alongside head coach Jerod Mayo has helped his career.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising