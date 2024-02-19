James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Ferentz started 2018 on the Pats practice squad, but was elevated in early November and would remain on the 53-man roster through the playoffs as New England clinched their sixth Super Bowl title.

Ferentz emerged as one of the team's most valuable backups over the last five seasons, earning his first career start against Cleveland in 2019. He continued to spend much of his time on the practice squad, but the league's new rules played into his favor in recent seasons, as the veteran made the most of his opportunities and was promoted in each of the last four years.

Ferentz's most active season came in 2022 when started three out of four games near the middle of the season, three of which resulted in Patriots victories. This past year Ferentz was only active against Denver, playing four offensive snaps as he appeared to be transitioning to more of a coaching role on the team.