James White caps off a brilliant career

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

James White leaves a lasting legacy

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Aug 16, 2022 at 07:16 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

James White PDC

The Patriots held a final retirement press conference for James White on Tuesday night, as a way to send off the long-time running back with support coming from his teammates, coaches and ownership. Respect for White ran deep behind the walls of Gillette Stadium, where he was a model teammate and player and someone who helped carry on the legacy of leaders to come through the program.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick helped paint a picture of how much White meant to the players, team and area during the presentation, which included a tribute video highlighting his impressive career.

"Through all the success he's had he's remained very humble and kind," said Kraft, giving credit to his parents for the job they did raising James. "His strength of character we know, he was a great ambassador on the field and off it too."

"It's been a great honor for me to have you on our team, to have your leadership, you're a role model for all of us, not just the other players but the coaches" Belichick told White. "Your work ethic, toughness, commitment to the team, something for us all to emulate and match... We'll miss you but we'll never forget your contributions and the standard you set for us. That will live on in those banners up there that wouldn't be hanging without you."

Drafted in the fourth round in 2014, White experienced a redshirt season while the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl 49 in his rookie year, but just two years later he'd play a key role in New England's fifth championship, scoring 20 second-half points along with the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Falcons. From that moment White cemented his legacy, but went on to expand his off-field leadership, being named captain in 2018 for the first time in his career and helping lead the team to their sixth overall title.

White followed a lineage of valuable third-down backs that included Kevin Faulk, Danny Woodhead and Shane Vereen, but put his own twist on the role. With his lightning-quick "sweet feet", White was a shifty open-field runner who caught the ball with the ease of a wide receiver.

Succumbing to an injury was a disappointing end to an accomplished career, but White took it in stride as he delivered his comments, shifting his focus towards a growing family and whatever challenge might be next.

"I'm extremely grateful to play for such a great organization, great owner, great coach for eight years," said White. "This is a special place, I can't really put it into words. Too many people to thank. So many people that helped me make it to this point."

Highlighting the organization's dedication to the community, White illustrated what was so special about the Patriots off the field. On it, White called coach Bill Belichick a genius who always helped put his team in a position to be successful.

White also had some fond words for his teammates who are about to embark on the football season without him, leaving the team with some simple advice, "Go ball out this year."

Photos: Best of James White

Presenting our favorite photos of famed RB and three-time Super Bowl champion James White over his eight-year NFL career, all of which he spent with the Patriots.

New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 / 66

New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BB-092919_DS1727a-watermarked
2 / 66
David Silverman/David Silverman
BR-110319_EJA1982a-watermarked
3 / 66
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
NYG-101019_DS1685a-watermarked
4 / 66
David Silverman/New England Patriots
CB101616_DS1905a-watermarked
5 / 66
@CB100916_DS2230-watermarked
6 / 66
MD-122919_DS1975-watermarked
7 / 66
David Silverman/New England Patriots
112117TurkeyBaskets_EJA590-watermarked
8 / 66
SBLIII-020319-LAR-Postgame_EJA0411-watermarked
9 / 66
Eric J. Adler
SBLI_AF020517RKK_DS0622-watermarked
10 / 66
BB122318_DS0067-watermarked
11 / 66
David Silverman
072719-TC-Media_EJA1322-watermarked
12 / 66
Eric J. Adler
PE081618_DS2160-watermarked
13 / 66
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
@DL092318_DS1890-watermarked
14 / 66
David Silverman/David Silverman
LAC011319_DS3269-watermarked
15 / 66
040317RedSox_DS741-watermarked
16 / 66
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
102319-Practice_EJA13-watermarked
17 / 66
Eric J. Adler
@HT121315_DS1934-watermarked
18 / 66
@TBB100517_DS0947-watermarked
19 / 66
David Silverman Photography/David Silverman Photography DSPics
060619-SBLIII-RingCeremony_DS0105-watermarked
20 / 66
David Silverman
SBLI_AF020517_EJA77-watermarked
21 / 66
Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
021117Pats-Bruins_EJA214-watermarked
22 / 66
@CB102118_DS0085-watermarked
23 / 66
David Silverman/David Silverman
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_DS2224a-watermarked
24 / 66
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
WR-100619_DS3714-watermarked
25 / 66
David Silverman/New England Patriots
GBP110418_DS2612a-watermarked
26 / 66
David Silverman/David Silverman
PS012217_DS2659-watermarked
27 / 66
MD093018_EJA1716-watermarked
28 / 66
Eric J. Adler
060418-BTS_DS145-watermarked
29 / 66
LAC102917_DS1517-watermarked
30 / 66
David Silverman Photography/David Silverman Photography DSPics
060917SBLI-RC_EJA0065-watermarked
31 / 66
NE PATRIOTS/NE PATIOTS
072519-CarMaxBikes_DS057-watermarked
32 / 66
David Silverman
CB101616_EJA0278-watermarked
33 / 66
Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
NEP-FullUniform-2020Season-White_Silverman49-watermarked
34 / 66
David Silverman
HT-112220_Lysaker1626a-watermarked
35 / 66
Maria Lysaker/MARIA LYSAKER 2020
072818TC-Media_EJA0226-watermarked
36 / 66
Eric J. Adler
TC-080421_Adler325a-watermarked
37 / 66
Eric J. Adler
051618-BCH25-watermarked
38 / 66
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_DS2229a-watermarked
39 / 66
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
LAR-121020_Silverman0367-watermarked
40 / 66
David Silverman
072919-TC-Media_EJA212-watermarked
41 / 66
Eric J. Adler
@KCC012019_EJA2438-watermarked
42 / 66
Eric J. Adler
100918-Media_EJA12-watermarked
43 / 66
Eric J. Adler
020417TeamPhoto_DS151-watermarked
44 / 66
David Silverman Photography/David Silverman Photography DSPics
SBLI_AF020517_DS2056-watermarked
45 / 66
David Silverman Photography/David Silverman Photography DSPics
MD-091221_Darian1494-watermarked
46 / 66
Dwight Darian
HT092216_DD06a-watermarked
47 / 66
Dwight D. Darian
020418-SBLII_JM158-watermarked
48 / 66
NYJ123018_DS2182-watermarked
49 / 66
David Silverman
@NYJ112518_EJA1154a-watermarked
50 / 66
Eric J. Adler
AF102217_MRKT2155-watermarked
51 / 66
091018-SFFS_EJA110-watermarked
52 / 66
Eric J. Adler
HT011417_EJA0309-watermarked
53 / 66
Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
CB101616_JM113-watermarked
54 / 66
060319-Specialty-White_EJA224-watermarked
55 / 66
Eric J. Adler
BB-092919_DS0746-watermarked
56 / 66
David Silverman
112216TurkeyBaskets_EJA255-watermarked
57 / 66
Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
BB-092919_DS0848-watermarked
58 / 66
David Silverman/David Silverman
PE-111719_EJA0133-watermarked
59 / 66
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
@BB102918_EJA0953a-watermarked
60 / 66
Eric J. Adler
HT-112220_Lysaker3230a-watermarked
61 / 66
Maria Lysaker/2018 LysakerPhotography
@DL092318_EJA1034a-watermarked
62 / 66
Eric J. Adler
121516Practice_EJA156-watermarked
63 / 66
SBLI_AF020517_EJA80-watermarked
64 / 66
Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime on a 2-yard run during an NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, TX. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
65 / 66

New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime on a 2-yard run during an NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, TX. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell
NYJ-091921_Silverman1448-watermarked
66 / 66
David Silverman
