Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

It is not so much about what you say to someone as it is how you make them feel.

For a man of few words who could lead men to move mountains, which James White essentially did for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, it's clear how revered he is by his coaches, teammates, fans, and players across the NFL.

White announced his retirement Thursday morning after eight years in the league, three rings, and one of the greatest Super Bowl performances of all time. Along the way, he carried himself as a silent leader, family man, and one of the most reliable players in Patriots history. From every account, that dependability extends to his presence off the field.

Outpourings of praise came after White released his statement. Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick both released statements of their own, and a few current teammates had the chance to speak on White's legacy at Gillette Stadium following New England's preseason game against the New York Giants later that evening (as seen in the video above).

But in the comments, mentions, and quote tweets of White's announcement, the compliments and well wishes from current and former Patriots players, NFL opponents, media, and fans seemed to have no end. Tom Brady congratulated him on "the perfect career" on his Instagram story, and the comment section of White's Instagram has been the outlet for many to express their congratulations.