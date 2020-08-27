James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

"Everybody doesn't have to have that conversation, and I do, and I'm going to have that one day," Jason said. "And it breaks my heart because my parents had to have that conversation with me, and my grandparents had to have that conversation with my parents. At what point, at what generation, do we get to stop having those conversations?"

As for the team's decision to carry on with practice, the consensus is it can be difficult to compartmentalize, but Jason said that getting to work can provide a distraction of its own from what's going on outside Gillette Stadium. But that also means confronting guilt.

"I think sometimes that can be a good thing because it allows you the freedom to go out there and just be who you are and do what you love, and I think as soon as it's over, you're right back to reality. It's almost a sense of guilt that, hey, I'm able to go out there and I'm able to escape what's really going on here," Jason said. "For Jacob Blake's three children, who sat in the car and watched their father get shot seven times, where do you go to escape that feeling? Where do you go to erase that sight? Where do you go to deal with that type of trauma?"

These questions do not have simple answers, and it will take more than athletes standing up. When asked if he felt there was an undue burden on athletes to also be activist, Devin said there is definitely pressure to use the platform they have and speak up.

"I saw something Draymond Green posted about why should athletes stop playing and be the only people to stop playing when why doesn't some of the top businesses, whether it's Apple or something like that, why doesn't their CEO stop going to work? Why do we only look for athletes to cancel games and stop going to work? I read that and I was like, man like that's another interesting point," Devin said. "Like, that makes sense. It's just that feeling of right now, as an athlete, almost everything makes sense, but it's just like is that the answer? None of us know that."

Even if where to go next is unclear, White said people need to be better. Period.

"We have to do better as people. We just have to treat each other better, all these types of things. I don't know what it's going to take, I don't know what the exact answer is, who we need to talk to, exactly," White said. "But I think it's very powerful and a good first step what the NBA is doing. We just have to do better."