James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

James White isn't as tall as your typical model, but fortunately, the fashion show he recently walked in for charity was about inclusivity.
The New England Patriots running back took the runway Thursday for An Evening of Changing Lives Under the Stars -- an event at Encore Boston Harbor to benefit Northeast Arc.
The fashion show managed to raise more than $600,000 for the non-profit, which is dedicated to empowering people of all abilities to reach their fullest potential by supporting inclusion and accelerating innovation for those with disabilities.
White may not have worn his Patriots uniform on the catwalk, but did have some footballs to throw to members of the audience who donated money.
The New England veteran was accompanied by Bill Tebo, a resident at Northeast Arc's residential home in Gloucester who loves football and volunteers with the local high school team.