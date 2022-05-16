Official website of the New England Patriots

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

May 16, 2022 at 04:25 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

James White Bill Tebo.PDC
Photo via Northeast Arc / Bill Brett

James White isn't as tall as your typical model, but fortunately, the fashion show he recently walked in for charity was about inclusivity.

The New England Patriots running back took the runway Thursday for An Evening of Changing Lives Under the Stars -- an event at Encore Boston Harbor to benefit Northeast Arc.

The fashion show managed to raise more than $600,000 for the non-profit, which is dedicated to empowering people of all abilities to reach their fullest potential by supporting inclusion and accelerating innovation for those with disabilities.

White may not have worn his Patriots uniform on the catwalk, but did have some footballs to throw to members of the audience who donated money.

The New England veteran was accompanied by Bill Tebo, a resident at Northeast Arc's residential home in Gloucester who loves football and volunteers with the local high school team.

To learn more about Northeast Arc click here.

