Jayson Tatum, Lil Baby join Patriots for Fanatics 'Merch Madness'

As noted by Rubin, the event was about more than free gear, but also inspiring kids across the country to live up to their fullest potential.

Having athletes and musical artists present, as noted by Jones and Mills, makes dreams more tangible to kids.

"It's really just about us having our platform, being that one percent, and knowing these kids are aspiring to be that, too," Mills said. "Us coming back, and them getting to see professional athletes in their hometown and the teams they root for, it's about giving back."

"I think it's a great event," Jones added. "Not just showing up and donating merchandise, but giving the time to come out here, let them be around players – it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many of these kids and they're enjoying it."

With many Patriots players out of town to take a break between OTAs and training camp, Mills, Jones, and Hall still made a point to be there.

They were once those kids idolizing athletes and didn't take the moment for granted.

Jones still remembers the first Michael Vick jersey he had, probably from Walmart. For Mills, it was an Allen Iverson jersey from back when NBA jerseys were still made by Reebok.

"That was a jersey I wore until she had to take it off my body," said Mills. "I wanted to sleep in that."