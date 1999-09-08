Jenkins rounds out practice squad

The New England Patriots signed rookie free agent Marcus Jenkins to fill their practice squad Wednesday.
Jenkins, an offensive lineman out of Central Florida, spent most of the preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being waived. Listed at 6-4 and 306 pounds, Jenkins is the fifth player the Patriots signed to the practice squad.
The other four players were signed to the team's practice squad Tuesday. The four were defensive tackle Garrett Johnson, who spent camp with the Patriots, linebacker Marc Megna, wide receiver Eddie Conti and tight end Kerry Taylor.