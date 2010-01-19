Jets DE Ellis says he'll 'suck it up,' play with broken hand vs. Colts

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis has a broken left hand that will require surgery, but he expects to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ellis was injured on the Jets' first defensive play during their 17-14 divisional-playoff win at San Diego last Sunday. He said Monday that his hand "just gave out" when he was blocked by an offensive lineman.

"I tried to just finish that series out," Ellis said. "Then, once I got to the sideline, I was like, 'You know what? My hand is broken.' Then they checked and were like, 'Yeah, you're right. It is.'"

Ellis, who's third on the Jets' career sacks list with 68, had the hand placed in a cast that was wrapped up like a club, and he later returned to the game. X-rays after the game confirmed the extent of the injury.

Ellis said he will have surgery to insert screws into the hand after the game against the Colts, whether the Jets win or not. If the Jets win Sunday, Ellis' hand would have two weeks to heal before the Super Bowl.

Ellis could have had the procedure this week, but the skin wouldn't have healed in time for him to play in the game.

"The skin would've burst back open," Ellis said. "So I have to go suck it up, cast it up again and just go out there and play."

Ellis had one tackle against the Chargers, but he was limited after he came back into the game. He missed a sack on San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers because he couldn't use the hand to pull him down, and Mike DeVito primarily played in Ellis' place on first and second downs.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said the team will try to develop a better cast for Ellis to wear against the Colts.