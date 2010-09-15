Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue May 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Jets: Mark Sanchez Conference Call - 9/15/2010

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez addresses the media during his conference call on Wednesday, September 15, 2010. Q: Rex Ryan said it was up to the offense to pick it up, not only from Monday night but from last season.

Sep 15, 2010 at 08:00 AM

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez addresses the media during his conference call on Wednesday, September 15, 2010.

Q: Rex Ryan said it was up to the offense to pick it up, not only from Monday night but from last season. How do you go about picking it up?

MS: It's going to take us playing a lot smarter and a lot sharper than we did last week and not hurting ourselves with silly penalties and miscues like that. There are plenty of physical mistakes to go around for a game that we don't need to compound it with mental mistakes [like] lining up in the wrong spot and illegal shifts and motions and stuff, especially when you play against a good defense like a Bill Belichick defense. That's where it starts, and then just sticking to what we do best and playing well at home. We need to win our first game in our new stadium and just come out and start fast.

Q: How does playing a team like Baltimore who is so aggressive defensively help you prepare for a team like the Patriots and Bill Belichick's system?

MS: I think Coach Belichick is renowned for being able to switch up defensive schemes and having something each game that is really game plan-specific and you don't really know until you actually line up and start playing. We respect that. We know he always has a great plan for every team he plays. We're ready to play against a stingy defense, a tough defens [and] a really athletic defense. But Baltimore is a big help because they provide a lot of the same mentality. They're coming after the football. They don't just want to stop you on downs and turn the ball over on downs. They want to create turnovers, similar to the way a Belichick defense does.

Q: Have you seen the Cincinnati film yet?

MS: Yes.

Q: What do you take from watching the Patriots young secondary?

MS: They did a great job of breaking up passes in the vertical game. Their linebackers and stuff got out under balls and intercepted a couple passes, undercutting some stuff. They're just so active and athletic, so you need to be real accurate and real smart with your decision making because they can create turnovers and make you pay.

Q: With your coach having Super Bowl expectations for your team, is their more pressure for you to produce and perform?

MS: I don't think so. I think we put so much pressure on ourselves that we want to produce and perform for each other. We hold ourselves to a pretty high standard and last week was just unacceptable. I don't feel like it adds too much pressure at all. It's just the nature of where we play, the city we play in, this market, and the kind of players we have that demand your very best.

Q: What do you expect from yourself in your second year?

MS: Just making better decisions, like I did last week. I was pleased that I didn't give them a chance to even come close to intercepting the ball. As long as I'm not throwing interceptions, we've got a chance to win every game, whether it's the last drive or we're winning from the first play and jumping out early. Just better decision making, especially in the red zone, on third down and being more effective on third down. Last week wasn't our best start, so we need to pick that up. I think the decision making is the most important.

Q: What have you learned from Mark Brunell since he's been there?

MS: He's the best. He always has something good to say to you. He always relies on his own experience and he just has a way about him that keeps you calm. He's a great veteran voice to listen to. Whenever it comes to footwork or a play concept or something like that that we want to get another opinion on, we always ask Mark. He's just been so open to wanting help. Whether it's footwork or anything, he's available and he's very open to trying to help me. I think it was one of the best decisions we made this offseason.

Q: On "Hard Knocks" he said he likes you as a person, but he wouldn't let you near his daughter who is close to your age. What was your reaction to that?

MS: I mean, I don't blame him. She just got into college, so she's at a different point in her life. It was pretty funny; he was just giving me a hard time. He's got a great family, so I was so excited to meet all of them. I met all his boys. He's probably going to keep her away from me, which is fine.

Q: As a quarterback entering your second year, would you have rather not have had the distraction of "Hard Knocks?"

MS: I don't think it really made a difference. I think the fans really got a kick out of it. It didn't really bother me. After the first day, you don't even think about the cameras being there, so it really wasn't that big of a deal or distraction. It was fun to go back and look at all the stuff that goes on during camp that you don't see in the defensive rooms and stuff for the offensive guys. But it didn't bother us.

Q: How did you clean all of those popcorn things out of your car?

MS: I wanted to make sure I didn't give the defensive coaches the satisfaction of seeing me go to the car and get all the popcorn out, so I called a car detailing service and by the time we got done with practice I walked out and the car looked as good as new, so that really ticked them off. I think I'm in for another prank soon.

Q: Given the way Monday night went, do you feel any added pressure or expectation to bounce back Sunday with a much better performance?

MS: I think we're ready to play and this game can't come soon enough. We don't have any more pressure than we did last week. It's going to be something ever week, when you play with this team - "Hard Knocks," New York Jets, Coach Ryan. I mean, that's just kind of the way things go. Every week there is going to be something. We're going to rely on the guys in our room and we don't have anything to prove to anybody on the outside, but just to be accountable to each other in the offensive room and clean up our mistakes, own up to them, be pros about it and have a better performance across the board.

Q: Do you like that kind of environment? Do you feel like you can thrive in that kind of environment?

MS: The one I just described? Absolutely. I better be able to. I definitely think I can and I know I will. We just need to work some of these kinks out and play a lot smarter football. It's not a question of anybody's effort t or ability. It's just about playing smart and disciplined, so I think we can definitely turn things around here.

Q: last year in the playoffs, you guys won a couple of games in part thanks to a great running game - Shonne Greene - and this year you have LaDainian Tomlinson. How important is it to get them involved to take some of the burden off you and the passing game?

MS: It's huge. They can take all that pressure of the quarterback and you can couple that with a great defense. Your work is really cut out for you at the quarterback spot just making the right run checks and then getting completions when you can and not forcing anything. And then not just in the run game, but passing the ball - run action, play action, being able to check it down to LT and Shonne, who has really improved his hands, is huge for us. They can create plays and last year I wasn't as quick to get to them, but this year I have been. I've been a lot sharper with it, so they made plays for me. But getting that running game going is important and just getting the flow on offense. We didn't run enough plays because we weren't converting on third down last week, so it made it difficult. But we did have good numbers in the run game, so we want to keep that up.

Q: How did you enjoy your stint play calling in the fourth preseason game and is that helpful to you going forward?

MS: Absolutely. As a player, I though the most important thing I learned was how to think like an offensive coordinator. As a player, you're so optimistic about any shot you call, anything down the field, something you practiced all week. But as a play caller, on first-and-ten, when you call one of those big shot down-the-field plays, you automatically think, 'Ok, we're going to be second-and-10 after this play.' You're so negative, that in your head you're dialing up your second-and-10 call before we even run the first-and-10 shot play. I can kind of see how Schotty [Brian Schottenheimer] is feeling and thinking and then when the quarterback doesn't do something that you're expecting, you know, 'Hey if I call the wrong play, just check it down and make me right.' So I know how Schotty felt last year and I know why he has so many grey hairs, because I was just driving him crazy last year when I would throw it down the field and force it when we called a shot. It looked bad on him, poor guy, and I could just dump it to the back.

Q: So are you saying you're more aggressive than him as a play caller?

MS: No, I just felt like the times when I needed to be conservative, I wasn't last year and forced some things. So now in the offensive coordinator spot when the quarterback did that in the game, I was like, 'Man, what are you thinking?' And now I know why Schotty would say that to me, because when you're playing, you're like, 'Well, what do you mean what was I thinking? You called the shot and I was ready to take it.' And now, when you call the plays you're like, 'Hey, man, make me right. Help me out here.'

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches Talk Offseason Program, Rookies and New Roles

Watch as Patriots coaches discuss the offseason program, changes to roles and how rookies and veterans are progressing.

Joe Judge 5/16: "All of us are working collectively as a coaching unit to work with the entire offense"

Patriots coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Matt Patricia 5/16: "We can talk on both sides of the ball and everyone listens"

Patriots coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Jerod Mayo 5/16: "We just have guys that are hungry and ready to work"

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Steve Belichick 5/16: "I try to learn from everyone regardless of their role"

Patriots coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Mike Pellegrino on his coaching style 5/16: "They all play differently so you gotta coach them all differently"

Patriots coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising