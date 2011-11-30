Jim Caldwell Conference Call Transcript

Q: Bill Belichick was in here talking about how teams discount records. How difficult has it been for you as the losses pile up to get the team to focus on the next game?

JC: Well, you know I think our guys have been pretty focused throughout the year - that has not been the issue for us. It's just been an issue for us getting over the hump and getting that one victory that we need to get started. But I think our guys have been focused. Our practices have been good, like they typically are. We just haven't played well consistently all across the board and that's what we have to continue to work towards.

Q: I understand you are making a change at quarterback this week. Is that correct?

JC: That's correct.

Q: What do you like about Dan Orlovsky? What do you think he can do for you in terms of giving you a chance to win?

JC: He's been around. He's got some experience under his belt. He's also a guy that is smart and he's been able to grasp the system pretty well in terms of the operation. We're looking forward to giving him an opportunity to see what he can do on Sunday.

Q: Reports are that Peyton Manning was going to be examined today. Has that happened? What are your hopes about what he might be able to do for this team or is it better for him to shut it down?

JC: We just kind of wait and see what the doctor has to say. We'll see what happens, I know he has an exam today and after that we will make a determination on where we are as we go forward. But we'll see what happens.

Q: If possible, what are would positives be of getting Peyton Manning back for a couple of games this season?

JC: Well, I'm not even going to discuss that because it's not even something at this particular point that we know is going to happen or not going to happen. We don't know. That's what the evaluation is for. That's what the doctors have been monitoring and what we have to do is we have to play with who we have right now in terms of focusing in on this next game coming up. There are other things in terms of speculation and all that, you know forecasting the future. We try to deal with a bit more definitive things. I know you guys do a good job of kind of projecting and those kinds of things, but that's not a business that we're in.

Q: When you guys change coordinators what will change on the defense?

JC: Well, I'm not going to go into all the things if there are going to be changes and what those changes are. It's just a thing. We just have to be able to play better, that's our key, that's obviously the main point behind it, is that where we have to get to the point we're playing consistently well defensively. I know for the most part nobody would anticipate that it would be wholesale changes in a three day period. I know you guys understand that. We're going to work and try to be better at what we do - that's the real key.

Q: This has been such a great rivalry over the years and now it's a game that's moved away from primetime and the records are at the opposite end of the spectrum. Is there any sadness on your pat that this game won't be like what the rivalry has been in past years?

JC: Our guys look forward to the challenge. This is a great team that we're playing, that's playing extremely well. They're on a three game winning streak, I think it is. They've played extremely well during the course of the season; their offense is hot. It's a great group of return men in terms of special teams and their defense does a nice job. They've got guys that can make plays on their front. It will be a real challenging day for us with [Andre] Carter who has nine sacks and [Mark] Anderson who has seven and a corner [Kyle Arrington] who has seven picks, which I think that is the most that we've faced just in terms of a guy having a number of interceptions. There are a whole lot of things to get excited about in this ballgame. It's a real challenge. It's the best coach in the business, so we have a lot to be excited about.

Q: Does this season give you a greater appreciation for what Peyton Manning does for your team?

JC: One of the things that you find out is I don't take anything for granted so it didn't take me long. I've been in this business for quite a few years and I've never taken anything for granted. Every day that we have that we have the guys that we have playing around us, and with us, and for us, are tremendous people and we know the kind of value that they have for our organization.

Q: There's been a lot of talk this week about records with fans and media. How deal with those numbers internally? How do you look at it?

JC: We don't. Those things don't matter at this point. What does matter is this particular game -preparation leading up to it and obviously making certain that we're getting ourselves ready to play. All the other things are things that I think obviously there are lot of fans who are interested in it on both sides because of the rivalry over the years and I think that's what kind of fuels it. Everybody's got an interest in our sport which is great. But for coaches and the players, our focus is on trying to get ready for this next game.

Q: Bill Polian has spoken about it and the fans are wearing Andrew Luck jerseys to Colts games. Is it bizarre to have one of maybe the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game playing for your franchise and there are talks about talking a quarterback number one overall next year?