Join the Patriots Alumni at the 4th Annual 'Stars and Stripers' Fishing Tournament

May 21, 2013 at 04:50 PM
500x305-alumni-fishing-tourney-2013.jpg
Malcom Brown

Saturday, June 1, 2013
Green Pond Marina, East Falmouth, MA

Each boat will feature a former New England Patriots player. All participants must be 21 years of age or older. Day includes more than 20 former New England Patriots players, continental breakfast, fishing equipment and bait, box lunch and beverages, gifts, a weigh-in and a dinner with awards celebration.

To make your reservation or for more information:
email pbrock@patriotsalumni.com or call 508-878-9007

Download 2013 Flyer >>

All proceeds to benefit the New England Patriots Alumni Club mission:
The New England Patriots Alumni Club, Inc. (NEPAC) provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with each other, the Patriots organization, and the community. Our mission is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football.

320-nepac-fish-p1.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 28, 2013) - The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) will host their 4th annual Stars and Stripers Fishing Tournament on June 1. More than twenty former Patriots players will team with fans and take to the open water for the all-day fishing competition.

The 25 boats in the tournament will launch from Green Pond Harbor in East Falmouth and include three fans and one former Patriot. Former Patriots players in attendance have included G Joe Andruzzi, QB Steve Grogan, C Pete Brock, T Max Lane and S Tim Fox. Participants will enjoy a whole day of fishing and fun in the sun with some of the most enthusiastic fishermen ever to grace the Patriots gridiron.

"This event is a great opportunity for Patriots alumni to share their love of fishing with fans that have the same passion," said Peter Brock, NEPAC president. "Not only is this a fun day, but it is one of our main fundraising activities that helps NEPAC promote and fund youth football and high school sports programs throughout the region."

320-nepac-fish-p2.jpg

This will be the 4th annual Stars and Stripers Fishing Tournament. Competitors will check in for a continental breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Green Pond Marina and fish from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will conclude with a weigh-in reception and awards dinner ending at approximately 7 p.m. The event promises to feature competitive Cape Cod fishing and spirited Patriots reminiscing for everyone in attendance.

The Green Pond Marina is located at 70 Green Harbor Rd. in East Falmouth, Mass. For information about the tournament and upcoming Patriots alumni events visit www.patriots.com/alumni.

About the New England Patriots Alumni Club

The New England Patriots Alumni Club provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with one another, the Patriots organization and the community. The organization's mission is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football. For more information visit www.patriots.com/alumni or visit NEPAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nepac.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

