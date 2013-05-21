Join the Patriots Alumni at the 4th Annual 'Stars and Stripers' Fishing Tournament

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 28, 2013) - The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) will host their 4th annual Stars and Stripers Fishing Tournament on June 1. More than twenty former Patriots players will team with fans and take to the open water for the all-day fishing competition.

The 25 boats in the tournament will launch from Green Pond Harbor in East Falmouth and include three fans and one former Patriot. Former Patriots players in attendance have included G Joe Andruzzi, QB Steve Grogan, C Pete Brock, T Max Lane and S Tim Fox. Participants will enjoy a whole day of fishing and fun in the sun with some of the most enthusiastic fishermen ever to grace the Patriots gridiron.