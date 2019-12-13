Jonathan Jones helps local teens take 'Next Step' with new shoes and real conversation

Usually when an NFL player is huddled around a tablet, he is reviewing a previous play or getting tips from a coach before heading back into the game, but on Dec. 10, Jonathan Jones is staring intently at a screen with a group of teenagers for another important mission: designing the perfect custom sneaker.

As a surprise, Jones is treating a group teenagers from MissionSAFE, an after-school program for high-risk youth in Roxbury, to brand new sneakers of their own design. The night is part of Jones's Next Step Foundation, which he started in January to mentor kids and teenagers, and with a name like Next Step, a shoe giveaway just fits.

"Shoes are something that I'm big into, and it kind of went along with the theme of my foundation," Jones said. "I'm just trying to help the youth take their next step."

More than a new pair of shoes, which are a hit among the group, Jones wants to connect with them, talk with them and help in any way he can. So, for more than a half an hour before they are picking styles, colors and patterns, Jones sits in the basement of MissionSAFE and talks frankly.

He and the people in the room have their differences. Jones grew up in the Georgia country, a small town where everyone knew everyone and trouble came from having nothing to do. Growing up in Boston, these kids are used to the city life, a world that moves quicker, but regardless of where they grew up, Jones notes they have more in common than not.