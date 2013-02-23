Jordan rules

INDIANAPOLIS – Last year West Virginia's Bruce Irvin took the Combine by storm as an undersized pass rusher with speed to burn and tremendous athleticism. His troubled background had him as a true draft wild card before Seattle stunned many by taking him with the 15th overall pick.

Irvin had a solid rookie season with 8 sacks, and Oregon's Dion Jordan appears to be cut from a similar cloth – but with an entirely different red flag next to his name. Jordan is similarly undersized at 243 pounds, but his problem is medical and not discipline related.

Jordan said he will need shoulder surgery but intends to work out at the Combine. His recovery period is estimated at between 3-4 months, which would have him ready for training camp. Despite the injury, Jordan is predicted by many to go in the first round.

He offered a funny response when asked what the best thing about coming to the NFL would be.