Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Since joining the Patriots this offseason, Matt Judon has made a splash. As it turns out, he brings the fire everywhere he goes -- including "Family Feud."
Judon joined a team of NFLPA All Stars on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night. The team of current NFL players, including Keenan Allen, Demario Davis, Chase Young and Devin White, faced off against of NFLPA Legends. The Legends team was made up of Willie McGinest, Vince Wilfork, Torrey Smith, Ricky Watters and Deuce McAllister.
With $25,000 for charity on the line, it was a fierce competition, but ultimately, the All Stars bested the Legends handily. Their winnings will benefit The Fisher House.
Of course, in order to get the win, the All Stars had to get through the lightning round, "fast money," and Judon showed out. He followed Young, and the two were so in sync, they answered every category with the same answer. Judon, who went second, was quick enough on his feet to come up with other answers to secure the win.
Though the active NFL players walked away victorious, the Legends had some of the funnier moments of the episode. When host Steer Harvey asked Wilfork name something a man might wear to feel closer to your mom, he quickly and proudly said, "her shoes." Harvey sizes up Wilfork in disbelief.
"It's up there, Steve. It's up there, Steve," Wilfork said. "She's a big lady, size 13."
The answer was, in fact, not on the board. "My mama would have to be Shaquille O'Neal," Harvey said.
The entire episode is full of antics. You can watch the whole thing on Hulu.