Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Judon joined a team of NFLPA All Stars on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night. The team of current NFL players, including Keenan Allen, Demario Davis, Chase Young and Devin White, faced off against of NFLPA Legends. The Legends team was made up of Willie McGinest, Vince Wilfork, Torrey Smith, Ricky Watters and Deuce McAllister.

With $25,000 for charity on the line, it was a fierce competition, but ultimately, the All Stars bested the Legends handily. Their winnings will benefit The Fisher House .

Of course, in order to get the win, the All Stars had to get through the lightning round, "fast money," and Judon showed out. He followed Young, and the two were so in sync, they answered every category with the same answer. Judon, who went second, was quick enough on his feet to come up with other answers to secure the win.