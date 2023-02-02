Official website of the New England Patriots

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Judon to appear in Pro Bowl Game's "Longest Drive" competition

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will appear on Thursday night in the Pro Bowl's longest drive competition.

Feb 02, 2023 at 09:42 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

judon-wm-worrell
Photo by Faith Worrell

This year's reimagined Pro Bowl Games will kick off on Thursday night featuring a collection of different fun competitions that the NFL stars will compete in. Matthew Judon, the Patriots' lone representative in Las Vegas for the Games, will participate in the longest drive competition, as the linebacker's golf game will take center stage. The always quotable Judon is sure to provide plenty of golden moments as he and four other members of the AFC squad take on an NFC composed of Jonathan Allen (WAS), Tress Way (WAS), Daron Payne (WAS), T.J. Hockensen (MIN) and Za'Darius Smith (MIN).

The AFC team will include Justin Tucker (BAL), Jordan Poyer (BUF), C.J. Mosely (NYJ) and Marlon Humphrey (BAL).

Judon's experience and talent as a golfer are unknown, though two years he ago he retweeted this hilarious video as potential motivation for him to hit the links more often.

Other events scheduled to happen on Thursday include Best Catch (with finals coming Sunday), Precision Passing, Lightning Round and Dodgeball, while Sunday will feature Kick Tac Toe, Gridiron Gauntlet, and finally, a seven-on-seven flag football game that will serve to replace the usual Pro Bowl game.

Full descriptions and participants in the events can be found here and are linked below. The Pro Bowl Games will air Thursday, February 2 on ESPN beginning at 7pm EST, with Sunday's events scheduled to start at 3pm EST.

