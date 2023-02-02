Judon to appear in Pro Bowl Game's "Longest Drive" competition

This year's reimagined Pro Bowl Games will kick off on Thursday night featuring a collection of different fun competitions that the NFL stars will compete in. Matthew Judon, the Patriots' lone representative in Las Vegas for the Games, will participate in the longest drive competition, as the linebacker's golf game will take center stage. The always quotable Judon is sure to provide plenty of golden moments as he and four other members of the AFC squad take on an NFC composed of Jonathan Allen (WAS), Tress Way (WAS), Daron Payne (WAS), T.J. Hockensen (MIN) and Za'Darius Smith (MIN).