Judon to appear in Pro Bowl Game's "Longest Drive" competition

This year's reimagined Pro Bowl Games will kick off on Thursday night featuring a collection of different fun competitions that the NFL stars will compete in. Matthew Judon, the Patriots' lone representative in Las Vegas for the Games, will participate in the longest drive competition, as the linebacker's golf game will take center stage. The always quotable Judon is sure to provide plenty of golden moments as he and four other members of the AFC squad take on an NFC composed of Jonathan Allen (WAS), Tress Way (WAS), Daron Payne (WAS), T.J. Hockensen (MIN) and Za'Darius Smith (MIN).
The AFC team will include Justin Tucker (BAL), Jordan Poyer (BUF), C.J. Mosely (NYJ) and Marlon Humphrey (BAL).
Judon's experience and talent as a golfer are unknown, though two years he ago he retweeted this hilarious video as potential motivation for him to hit the links more often.
Other events scheduled to happen on Thursday include Best Catch (with finals coming Sunday), Precision Passing, Lightning Round and Dodgeball, while Sunday will feature Kick Tac Toe, Gridiron Gauntlet, and finally, a seven-on-seven flag football game that will serve to replace the usual Pro Bowl game.
Full descriptions and participants in the events can be found here and are linked below. The Pro Bowl Games will air Thursday, February 2 on ESPN beginning at 7pm EST, with Sunday's events scheduled to start at 3pm EST.