Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Playing Atlanta always invokes special memories for Patriots fans. Super Bowl LI was a comeback for the ages, and Julian Edelman's iconic catch.

Now, game days look a lot different for Edelman. Gone are the days of him sprinting down the field before kickoff, firing up fans in the crowd. Instead, he's taken on the job of analyst, appearing regularly on CBS's "Inside the NFL." Edelman might be out of football, but his social media is as poignant and funny as ever.

This was especially true on Thursday afternoon before the Patriots face off against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Edelman took to Twitter and Instagram to make it clear that things have changed since 2017, editing a picture of himself with the football between Atlanta defenders onto a brown leather recliner.