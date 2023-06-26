Official website of the New England Patriots

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

The New England native won the PGA TOUR event he grew up attending, and says fans made him feel like he was playing at Gillette Stadium.

Jun 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson, Robert Kraft
David Silverman

New England's short championship drought has ended.

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship on Sunday, adding a sentimental trophy from the PGA TOUR event he grew up attending to his collection.

The Vermont native says his course-record 23-under par was fueled in part by the region's fans, who made TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. feel like Gillette Stadium.

"I dreamt my whole life of playing in Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and it felt pretty close to what that would feel like," Bradley said after shooting a 2-under par 68 in the championship round, ultimately turning in a 257 scorecard.

"I had a bunch of people say they've never heard the 18th hole sound like that. It was just so fun to have a three-shot lead where I could enjoy it and mess up a little bit and still win. I could let my guard down a little bit. I've never been able to do that in my six wins. I'm so thankful for the fans. I'm so honored to be their winner."

Earning his sixth win on the TOUR, it was only right that the world ranked No. 28 gave a shoutout to the six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Appearing Monday morning on the Golf Channel following his victory, Bradley said he puts the team's six titles up there with some of the most memorable moments of his life.

"For me, it's the memories that the Patriots gave me," Bradley said.

"I can mark moments in my life based on Patriots Super Bowls. I watched the first Super Bowl with my dad in our basement in Vermont. I've been to two Super Bowls with my wife Jill and watched them win: the Atlanta one, the 28-3, and then the Seahawks one, the interception – the Butler interception. And then I watched the last Super Bowl holding my son in my arms. The Patriots, to me, they've given me so much. It's not just what sports have done, it brings together families and it brings together people."

The Travelers Championship certainly brought the local fan base together to cheer for one of its own in his 13th try at the track.

Competing in front of friends, family, and the New England community has always added pressure to the event, however.

"It's an event my first handful of years on Tour I really struggled at, because the pressure of wanting to play well for family and the local community was too much," said Bradley, who won the 2011 PGA Championship to become of six professional golfers to win in their major debut.

"I had to learn how to do it. Other than the majors and those type of tournaments, this was always the top of my list."

Leading up to the tournament, Bradley shared he's been going to this tournament since he was a boy -- back when it was called the Greater Hartford Open.

He and his wife recently purchased a home in the Boston area, mentioning how important it was to them that their kids experience New England -- especially being around family and enjoying the summers.

"One of my favorite things about myself is where I'm from," Bradley said.

"The bond that you have with people from New England is different than anywhere in the world, any country I've ever been. I'm very proud. I've lived all over New England — Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and I'm very, very proud of where I come from. I love every sports team in this area, so to hear the fans cheer for me like they would a sports team, it means a lot."

