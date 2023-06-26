Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

Appearing Monday morning on the Golf Channel following his victory, Bradley said he puts the team's six titles up there with some of the most memorable moments of his life.

"I can mark moments in my life based on Patriots Super Bowls. I watched the first Super Bowl with my dad in our basement in Vermont. I've been to two Super Bowls with my wife Jill and watched them win: the Atlanta one, the 28-3, and then the Seahawks one, the interception – the Butler interception. And then I watched the last Super Bowl holding my son in my arms. The Patriots, to me, they've given me so much. It's not just what sports have done, it brings together families and it brings together people."