Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

"He taught me really how to hydrate – he sat me out of practice because I failed a hydration test," Bourne said. "I'm like, 'Oh, he's serious about this.' Like, he ain't playing with him. I told him I want to practice, though."

Bourne bought in on what Belichick was preaching about how proper hydration improves performance, recovery, and injury prevention – to name a few benefits. After changing his routine to include a lot more water, he's seeing the difference.

"I just learned how to drink water in the morning, drinking it all through until practice and I just found myself getting better," Bourne said. "Now my body is feeling better, I can make it through practice easy, I can go longer after practice, go extra. … My bodyweight is up. I put on 10 pounds of muscle. It was just a shift. I really bought into everything. And that was one of the smallest details of buying in. It's a small detail, but people don't think about it. They don't drink water."