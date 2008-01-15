Official website of the New England Patriots

Kevin Faulk Press Conference - 1/15/2008

New England Patritos running back Kevin Faulk addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Janaury 15, 2008. Q: What are some of the things the Chargers have been able to do to play better in the second half of the season? KF: Getting turnovers on defense.

Jan 15, 2008 at 05:45 AM

New England Patritos running back Kevin Faulk addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Janaury 15, 2008.

Q: What are some of the things the Chargers have been able to do to play better in the second half of the season?

KF: Getting turnovers on defense. They are doing a real great job of that. Guys are playing with a lot more intensity-- you can tell by the ways guys are moving around on the field. And just the games that they've won.

Q: Even though you have led the league in fewest turnovers, is that something you still have to emphasize?

KF: I wish you were in the meeting this morning with Coach. It was the emphasis. He [emphasizes it] every week, the same thing: protecting the ball. Each and every game we go into, the first thing is protecting the ball [and] not giving the other team opportunities to make plays. At this time of the year, everybody is good and everybody wants to capitalize on your turnovers.

Q: (On pass protection)

KF: It's your job. It doesn't matter what it is, what you have to do to win. You just do it. I think I said it three or four months ago, it's just trusting, trusting each other, believing in what the coaches say, believing in what we have to do as teammates and knowing that your teammate is going to do his job.

Q: (On if we are in a golden age of passing offenses)

KF: That's a hard question. I really couldn't answer it. It's a copycat league. Teams see other teams doing other things and they try to copycat a little bit, try to get it done, try to make their team successful. At the same time, guys are getting better, guys are getting smarter, they're breaking more tackles. There are a lot of different variables with that.

Q: (On the team's growth process)

KF: Knowing that each and every game that we step into, it is a playoff game, no matter who we're playing, no matter what team we're playing, it is a playoff game, because they're going to give 150 percent to try to beat us as a team.

Q: (On playing at home versus on the road)

KF: It's always good to play at home. You always want to play in front of your own fans. But at the same time, it's your job, no matter where the game is, you still have to play it. They're not going to cancel it because it's not at your home.

Q: Having been through AFC Championship games, does it help you prepare, knowing what's ahead?

KF: A little bit. But at the same time, you know as well as I know, the game is played between the lines, and you have to be ready for any and every situation.

Q: How did you spend yesterday?

KF: With my family, my wife and kids.

Q: You didn't come in?

KF: I always come here. There's just something about being here. You have to be here. I come in early every morning, get a couple of things done and just go home [on an off day]. I [live about] three minutes away, so it's just a hop, skip and a jump.

Q: Is it important to have those days at home this time of year?

KF: It all depends on how you situate yourself, how you evaluate yourself as a person as well as a player. Sometimes it is the best thing to get away for some players. For some players, they love being here. I'm one of them that just has to walk into the locker room, even if there is no one there.

Q: (On what the motivating factor is to win and advance to the Super Bowl)

KF: I think it is more so getting there. I think it's just getting to the game, knowing how hard it is to just get to that point in the season knowing it is such a long season.

Q: (On Tom Brady's leadership)

KF: I don't know if there are enough words to speak about it. Just how hard he works during the offseason. During the season you see it on the field, but during the season we see it a lot. We see it in the weight room when he is conditioning. It all starts during the offseason with Tom.

Q: (On if there is a sense of pride with how well the offense has protected the ball)

KF: The thing about that is, we're not going to talk about it. It's just something that we have to do. It's our job. Just like you asking me a question. It's your job. We don't have to talk about it. We just do our job.

Q: Has the team talked at all about the weather forecast?

KF: It's just going to be cold. We just have to go out there and play. I don't think San Diego cares either. It's the opportunity of a lifetime. You're playing in the AFC Championship Game. They're not going to lie down just because it's cold outside. They are going to come out and play.

