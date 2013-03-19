Official website of the New England Patriots

Kraft dealing with precancerous condition

The Patriots owner is taking preventive measures against skin cancer.

Mar 19, 2013 at 08:38 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

PHOENIX – When Robert Kraft faced the media Monday at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Phoenix, it was his face that drew the most attention at first.

The Patriots owner was sporting a few noticeably red blotches on his nose and right cheek.

"Some of you might see my face… you should see the other guy," he joked to start things off, before revealing what was truly the problem. According to a dermatologist who reached out to the media after hearing about Kraft's condition, his blemishes are the result of treatments for precancerous lesions known as actinic keratoses – commonly a result of too much sun-exposure.

"I was going to put band-aids on them," he added, "but I thought I'd be very straight and say, 'All of you should get your faces checked for skin stuff.' This is just lotion they made me put on that hopefully makes it go away.

"It was just small spots [at first]. You couldn't see them. The dermatologist gave me this cream. I've been putting it on for two weeks. I have about two or three more weeks [of treatments to go]."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

