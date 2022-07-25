Launch of NFL+ Allows Fans in New England to Follow the Patriots All Season

NFL+ – the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launches TODAY providing fans in the New England area the best way to follow the Patriots all season long.

With NFL+, Patriots fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New England market access to every Patriots Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every primetime regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the five Patriots appearances during primetime this season.

New England Patriots 2022 Primetime Games Offered Through NFL+ (Mobile Only)

Monday Night Football in Week 7 (Oct. 24) vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday Night Football in Week 12 (Nov. 24) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Thursday Night Football in Week 13 (Dec. 1) vs. Buffalo Bills

Monday Night Football in Week 14 (Dec. 12) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Night Football in Week 15 (Dec. 18) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Patriots preseason games shown in the New England market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

NFL+

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

$4.99/month or $39.99/year

NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)